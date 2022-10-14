Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana State defense rallies against Northern Colorado following Brody Grebe ejection
GREELEY, Colo. — At first, it looked like a stop on fourth down. Then came the replay. While Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey passed to running back Elijah Dotson for a measly 4-yard gain on fourth-and-14, there was a flag in the backfield. Referee Greg Wilson came onto the field and announced the penalty:
KULR8
'The Willie P show': Patterson leads No. 4 Montana State to comeback win at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — Willie Patterson redshirted in 2017, his first with the Montana State football program. The wide receiver missed the final six games of the following season, and another injury forced him to miss seven in 2019. Then the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal football loses everything at Colorado
Sure, there's always the bizarro Cal loss where everything goes wrong, like losing three times in one minute to Notre Dame. Those have become so routine they've become episodes in a comedy. And they are the type of losses every college football program experiences. Then there's the reality check loss,...
Fort Collins, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Collins. The Fossil Ridge High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mountain High School on October 15, 2022, 08:00:00. The Fossil Ridge High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mountain High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
Fairfield Sun Times
Power outage in Bozeman hits thousands Sunday
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon. NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers. Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from. Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm. Work is continuing...
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Announces 5 Inductees for the Class of 2023
A few legendary sports professionals will be honored by getting inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. According to a press release from the Denver Broncos, 5 people have been chosen as inductees for the class of 2023 to be entered into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Colorado...
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
I-25 reopens near Loveland after 2 semis crash
The Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at Highway 34 after two semis crashed into each other.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. reports accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman Fire Department reported there is an accident on I-90 at the East Main Interchange Saturday evening. Engine 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the scene. Officials remind drivers to slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit and move over one lane,...
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month
If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night. Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Comments / 0