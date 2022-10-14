Read full article on original website
NSP identifies female located deceased in vehicle trunk
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to positively identify the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert...
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
Grand Island man arrested for strangling, threatening with axe and sword, police say
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A Grand Island man is in custody after he reportedly assaulted and strangled his partner. According to the victim, her partner, Patrick Davis placed his hands on her throat and squeezed it . He also pointed a sword and axe at her and threatened her life.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Realtor to get tased, pepper-sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating home robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
KSNB Local4
New haunted attraction opens near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KSNB Local4
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
etxview.com
Buff City Soap - offering customizable suds - opens latest Nebraska location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Buff City Soap, which offers ready-made and customizable soap products, recently celebrated the opening of its Grand Island location. The business features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs. It safe to say, however,...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
