Jenks, OK

KFOR

Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!

Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Postgame Notes: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40 (2OT)

Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. NO. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State (2OT) Oct. 15, 2022 | Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas | Attendance:49,594. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-1, 2-1 Big 12 | TCU 6-0, 3-0 Big 12.
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State

After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Thousands expected to attend new rowing event in Oklahoma City in 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City has been selected to host a new rowing event in 2024 that is expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators to the Boathouse District. USRowing announced that it’s combining two of its largest events, USRowing Club National Championships and USRowing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Everything Lance Leipold said after KU’s loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas soccer dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both groups traded a pair of scores within the first quarter earlier than Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was subsequent to rating and the Sooners did not look again from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 factors within the sport however KU continued to battle to keep within the sport.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Twin Peaks: Premiere place for Tailgating and Appetizers

Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. You can get their great triple-play appetizers!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
YUKON, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds

Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
SAPULPA, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon

A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools

MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK

