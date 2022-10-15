Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Oklahoma's C.J. Coldon with one of the best interceptions of the season
That is simply an incredible play and display of athleticism. To be able to get up, get a hand on that ball, and haul it in off of the deflection with one hand is a true highlight reel play. Oklahoma had a 21-14 lead at the time and was able...
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
Postgame Notes: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40 (2OT)
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. NO. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State (2OT) Oct. 15, 2022 | Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas | Attendance:49,594. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 5-1, 2-1 Big 12 | TCU 6-0, 3-0 Big 12.
Podcast: Can Sooners snap skid? | Rumors abound about OU commits... is there merit to them? | New unis | MORE
Can Sooners break their losing skid & is there merit to rumors about Sooners' commits looking around?| Big visit weekend| New unis| VIP member Q&A questions answered| MUCH MORE. TIMESTAMPS FOR PODCAST TOPICS ARE BELOW THE STREAMING LINKS!. SPOTIFY:. ANDROID:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro. 02:00 - Rumors,...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma plummets in latest AP Poll following loss to K-State
After suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Big 12 foe Kansas State, Oklahoma took a steep nose dive in the AP Poll released Sunday afternoon. Oklahoma fell 12 spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 from 6th to 18th after losing 41-34 at home to Chris Kleiman’s Wildcats. Oklahoma fell 10 spots in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll earlier today.
okcfox.com
Thousands expected to attend new rowing event in Oklahoma City in 2024
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City has been selected to host a new rowing event in 2024 that is expected to attract more than 5,000 athletes, officials and spectators to the Boathouse District. USRowing announced that it’s combining two of its largest events, USRowing Club National Championships and USRowing...
blackchronicle.com
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU’s loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas soccer dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both groups traded a pair of scores within the first quarter earlier than Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was subsequent to rating and the Sooners did not look again from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 factors within the sport however KU continued to battle to keep within the sport.
okcfox.com
Twin Peaks: Premiere place for Tailgating and Appetizers
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. You can get their great triple-play appetizers!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for...
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
okcfox.com
Paramount+ releases official trailer for 'Tulsa King'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for the new series 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone on Sunday. The show, partially shot in Tulsa, follows a mafia boss played by Stallone as he is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa to start a new crew. Many...
Owner of popular Tulsa burger diner passes away
TULSA, Okla. — The owner of one of Tulsa’s most well-known burger diners passed away. Robert Hobson, owner of Claud’s Hamburgers in midtown Tulsa, reportedly died this week. Danny Boy O’Connor tweeted a tribute to Hobson on Friday. “You were one of the good ones. Tulsa won’t...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans celebrate western history at Chisholm Trail Festival
YUKON (KOKH) - Residents came out for the annual Chisholm Trail Festival in Yukon on Saturday. This is where you could get a real life history lesson of what it was like to live the western life. Oklahomans enjoyed western re-enactments and cowboy dinners and say it's a great way...
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa’s long-awaited Crossroads Cookery opens to great crowds
Most restaurants don’t have six soft openings before doing a grand opening. But then again, the newly-opened Crossroads Cookery is nothing if not unique. The restaurant, located at 117 E. Dewey Ave. is quickly becoming known for a lot of things: a classy but approachable atmosphere, an appealing menu of food you won’t find anywhere else in Sapulpa, and the surprising combination of services, with home-roasted coffee, dinner and cocktails, and an almost-old-fashioned ice cream parlor.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
yukonprogressnews.com
Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon
A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
okcfox.com
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
okcfox.com
Tulsa donut shop vandalized after drag show event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local donut shop was vandalized Saturday night following a drag show event. The Donut Hole posted the following on its Facebook story informing customers they will be closed Sunday. According to Facebook, The Queens Dirty Dozen held an event last night at The Donut...
KOCO
Aviation training course available for students in Oklahoma high schools
MUSTANG, Okla. — A state-of-the-art training course is now available for students in Oklahoma high schools. The course is available for students as young as freshmen to get real, hands-on experience. Not only does the program expose the students to something they might not have experienced before, but it also hopes to tackle an expected problem down the road.
okcfox.com
1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Comments / 0