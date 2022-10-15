Read full article on original website
Hawaii women’s volleyball takes first conference loss to Cal Poly
Hawaii took on Cal Poly in an early battle for first place in the Big West on Saturday evening.
scoringlive.com
No. 2 Punahou blows out Kamehameha to cap ILH first round
KAPALAMA HEIGHTS—No. 2 Punahou poured on the points and the yards in their 69-7 blow out win over Kamehameha-Kapalama to complete the ILH Open Division first round at Kunuiakea Stadium Saturday. Led by John-Keawe Sagapolutele's 286 passing yards and Alai Williams 119 rushing yards, the Buffanblu racked up 536...
Hawaii women’s volleyball survives scare from Cal State Bakersfield
Hawaii was taken to five sets but remained undefeated on Friday evening at Cal State Bakersfield.
scoringlive.com
Red Raiders clamp down on Trojans in second half, secure top seed in OIA tournament
KAHUKU — Top-ranked Kahuku used a familiar recipe to cook up a 29-17 win over No. 3 Mililani in both teams' regular-season finale Saturday night. The Red Raiders (8-2 overall, 6-0 league) got a solid second-half defensive effort and peppered in some special teams' help to rally from a 9-7 third-quarter deficit against the Trojans (6-3, 5-1). A homecoming crowd filled Carleton E. Weimer Field to witness the home team lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Oahu Interscholastic Association Open Division tournament.
scoringlive.com
No. 11 Aiea explodes in the second half to pull away from Farrington
KALIHI — The Aiea football team was not itself to start the game Friday night. After scoring 68 points in a shutout win two weeks ago and 52 points in the previous week, Na Alii had a lid on their high-powered offense through most of the first half. But...
KITV.com
First Hawaii rowing team -- in 50 Years -- headed to international rowing competition
HONOLULU (KITV-4) The first team to represent Hawaii on the international rowing stage in 50 years is leaving for one of the biggest competitions in the world. Ikaika Hawaii says by going to this national regatta they hope to inspire great youth paddlers from throughout Hawaii to explore rowing as a pathway to college and possibly scholarships.
scoringlive.com
Hurricanes lean on Tagovailoa-Amosa in win over Mules
KAPOLEI — Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa threw three touchdown passes and ran in a couple more to lead No. 6 Kapolei to a 38-14 win over Leilehua in the regular season finale for both teams Friday night. Before a homecoming crowd of about 1,200 fans at the Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex,...
mymmanews.com
Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii
On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
bigislandmusic.net
East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival Returns October 30
The Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc (HIVM) announced the East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival will return this year at a reduced capacity and in a new venue. The 8th Annual festival kicks off on Oct. 30, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel with 10 acts on multiple stages and additional performances at the hotel and around town through Black and White Night on Nov. 4. Ticket info can be found below.
the university of hawai'i system
Shidler Hall of Honor Awards raises $340K, inducts four distinguished alumni
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business hosted its 2022 Hall of Honor Awards on Thursday, October 13, at the Sheraton Waikīkī to celebrate four distinguished business leaders and alumni. The event also raised $340,500 in support of the Shidler college. This was...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Moves To Address Nursing Faculty Shortage
HAWAIʻI - Of the $1.75 million being released to support nursing programs statewide, $532,150 is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. (BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
the university of hawai'i system
Thompson School dean finalists announced, public presentations scheduled
Three finalists have been identified for the position of dean of the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The finalists are each scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that include meetings with senior administrators, faculty, staff, students, internal and external constituents and a public presentation.
the university of hawai'i system
Med school dean honored at Men’s March Against Violence
The 28th annual Men’s March Against Violence started outside the steps of Honolulu Hale, and for the first time since the pandemic, involved groups marching in the streets on October 6. Roughly 100 men participated in the 2022 March Against Violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,...
5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
The City and County of Honolulu said there is not tsunami threat to Oahu from the 5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new state funding, UH nursing programs will bring on dozens of clinical instructors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help is coming to University of Hawaii’s over-stretched nursing programs. Gov. David Ige announced the release of $1.75 million to fund 39 positions for new clinical instructors. The part-time teaching positions will be filled by full-time nurses who are supplementing their clinical income by giving students...
Hawaii Weather: High surf advisory for north-facing shores
The National Weather Service reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
KevinMD.com
Singing doctors in the operating room
An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
bigislandnow.com
The heat is on: Record high temperature recorded in Hilo this week
You know it’s hot when you don’t even have to move to break a sweat. A new record high temperature of 89 degrees was recorded Monday at Hilo International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1987 and tied in 1988 and 2020. And, itʻs...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Are you a community leader? Kamehameha Schools looking to fill Trustee position
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all community leaders — A search is being conducted to fill a Kamehameha Schools Trustee position. Kamehameha Schools says the term for Trustee Lance K. Wilhelm will expire by the end of next June. The Search Committee is seeking active leaders within the community with...
