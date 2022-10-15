ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

scoringlive.com

No. 2 Punahou blows out Kamehameha to cap ILH first round

KAPALAMA HEIGHTS—No. 2 Punahou poured on the points and the yards in their 69-7 blow out win over Kamehameha-Kapalama to complete the ILH Open Division first round at Kunuiakea Stadium Saturday. Led by John-Keawe Sagapolutele's 286 passing yards and Alai Williams 119 rushing yards, the Buffanblu racked up 536...
HONOLULU, HI
scoringlive.com

Red Raiders clamp down on Trojans in second half, secure top seed in OIA tournament

KAHUKU — Top-ranked Kahuku used a familiar recipe to cook up a 29-17 win over No. 3 Mililani in both teams' regular-season finale Saturday night. The Red Raiders (8-2 overall, 6-0 league) got a solid second-half defensive effort and peppered in some special teams' help to rally from a 9-7 third-quarter deficit against the Trojans (6-3, 5-1). A homecoming crowd filled Carleton E. Weimer Field to witness the home team lock up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Oahu Interscholastic Association Open Division tournament.
KAHUKU, HI
scoringlive.com

Hurricanes lean on Tagovailoa-Amosa in win over Mules

KAPOLEI — Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa threw three touchdown passes and ran in a couple more to lead No. 6 Kapolei to a 38-14 win over Leilehua in the regular season finale for both teams Friday night. Before a homecoming crowd of about 1,200 fans at the Alvin Nagasako Sports Complex,...
WAHIAWA, HI
mymmanews.com

Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii

On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandmusic.net

East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival Returns October 30

The Hawaii Island Veterans Memorial Inc (HIVM) announced the East Hawaii Jazz & Blues Festival will return this year at a reduced capacity and in a new venue. The 8th Annual festival kicks off on Oct. 30, at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel with 10 acts on multiple stages and additional performances at the hotel and around town through Black and White Night on Nov. 4. Ticket info can be found below.
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Moves To Address Nursing Faculty Shortage

HAWAIʻI - Of the $1.75 million being released to support nursing programs statewide, $532,150 is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. (BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Thompson School dean finalists announced, public presentations scheduled

Three finalists have been identified for the position of dean of the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The finalists are each scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period that include meetings with senior administrators, faculty, staff, students, internal and external constituents and a public presentation.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Med school dean honored at Men’s March Against Violence

The 28th annual Men’s March Against Violence started outside the steps of Honolulu Hale, and for the first time since the pandemic, involved groups marching in the streets on October 6. Roughly 100 men participated in the 2022 March Against Violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
HONOLULU, HI
KevinMD.com

Singing doctors in the operating room

An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

The heat is on: Record high temperature recorded in Hilo this week

You know it’s hot when you don’t even have to move to break a sweat. A new record high temperature of 89 degrees was recorded Monday at Hilo International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1987 and tied in 1988 and 2020. And, itʻs...

