ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off

Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford

Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward

Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool rival Man United & Chelsea for transfer of world class midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly the latest Premier League club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Netherlands international is emerging as a target for the Reds in their problem position of midfield, according to Sport, and this follows Manchester United and Chelsea looking at him in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City have the chance to add to Liverpool’s difficult start to the Premier League season as last season’s title rivals clash at Anfield this afternoon.City edged Liverpool to the title by just one point last season but are already 13 points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this campaign.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Liverpool host Man City in the Premier LeagueThe arrival of Erling Haaland has taken City to another level, with the Norwegian scoring a stunning 15 goals in just nine Premier League appearances so far this season.But Liverpool have also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

PSG reported to be interested in top Arsenal performer

Arsenal risks losing William Saliba as they struggle to get him on a new contract. The defender has been on their books since 2019, but he is just beginning to play for them. He spent the last few seasons out on loan to further his development. At Olympique Marseille last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United register interest in Inter Milan star

Manchester United are still looking for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is out of contract at the end of this season and Erik ten Hag has preferred Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. The latter has, however, only started one league game all season and he had to withdraw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star

Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus tracking the son of their former defender

Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Under-rated’ Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into title contenders, Jesse Marsch claims

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes Arsenal are genuine title contenders and that Mikel Arteta is the most under-rated manager in the Premier League.The Gunners are top of the table after winning eight of their first nine games and head to Elland Road on Sunday to face Marsch’s Leeds, who are winless in five.With just a quarter of the season played, Marsch has already seen enough to rate Arteta’s side as serious challengers for Manchester City’s crown.The Leeds head coach said: “You’d have to say yes. They’ve looked very strong and they’ve recently played a bit against good opponents as well.“I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juric reckons his players deserved more from the Juventus game

Torino manager Ivan Juric believes his players deserved at least a draw from their 1-0 loss to Juventus yesterday. The Bianconeri beat their neighbours to return to form and condemn them to even more misery. It is a result that helps Juventus to get back some of their swagger and...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City player ratings out of 10

Manchester City won’t go undefeated, Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes aren’t dead yet, and Jurgen Klopp cannot do whatever he wants on a touch line. These are among the things we learned as Liverpool finished a pulsating game against their rivals without its manager but with renewed hope of achieving its season goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy