Lillington, NC

KUTV

Preservation Utah annual awards event

KUTV — Preservation Utah is an organization that works to preserve Utah's history. David Amott and Patrick Becker spoke about their mission and the upcoming awards event. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you

MALAD CITY, Idaho — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

TOP FIVE HAUNTED PLACES IN UTAH

Utah is a haunted state. More so than most people realize. There are all manner of folkloric and legendary spooks and boogies lurking about in our backyard. Here is my list of the top-five most “haunted” and interesting places in Utah:. Number 5. North Temple. In 2018 I...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

The best donuts in Southern Utah

There is no better way to end a trip to St. George than with a donut. Mother and daughter foodie duo Tasha and Madisyn Daniels, better known as The Food Gods, came to visit us for a second time while GTU was in Southern Utah and gave us the scoop on the best donuts in town.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
ksl.com

Utah elections 2022: Here are some local races to watch

SALT LAKE CITY — It's election season. On Oct. 18, ballots will be mailed to Utah's registered voters — Election Day is Nov. 8, and by January, a few new faces will be sworn in to help lead the Beehive State. All eyes are on the U.S. House...
UTAH STATE

