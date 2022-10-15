Read full article on original website
Related
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State Fair underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
WLTX.com
Entertainment is music to our ears at the South Carolina State Fair
There are a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years.
Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Instead of using paint and pens, Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors. "Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
New flavor of funnel cake, elephant ears at this year's SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s opening day at the South Carolina State Fair and there are a few different sights, sounds and smells - including a new Cookies and Cream funnel cake and elephant ear flavor. "Every year I come, I come for elephant ears," attendee Veronica Grant laughed.
'Something you can’t catch every day': A look into pig racing at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pig racing is back this year at the South Carolina State Fair. It’s happening five times a day for all 12 days. "Pig racing is like a Nascar race…but with pigs," Swine Master Zach Johnson explains. Johnson traveled to South Carolina all the way...
carolinapanorama.com
South Carolina has 63 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in South Carolina using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WIS-TV
SC State homecoming security
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina is the 9th Least Safe State During COVID-19 – WalletHub Study
South Carolina’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):. Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 pm ET on October 12, 2022. To see the full report, click here.
power98fm.com
Woman Wins $1 Million On the Way to Birthday Party in South Carolina
What’s better than going to a party? Winning a million dollars while on the way to that birthday party! One Georgia woman got the experience to win $1 million in the coolest way after only spending $10. ABC 15 News reports that a Georgia woman recently won $1 million...
WMBF
DHEC announces first flu-related death in South Carolina for 2022 season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the first flu-related death in the state for the 2022 season. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the person was from the Midlands and died from complications due to the flu. “While we can’t predict...
crbjbizwire.com
United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts
CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
wach.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0