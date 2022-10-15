ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State Fair underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
News19 WLTX

'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
FOOD & DRINKS
News19 WLTX

Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
MUSIC
News19 WLTX

Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Instead of using paint and pens, Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors. "Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.
VISUAL ART
WIS-TV

SC State homecoming security

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
POLITICS
WMBF

DHEC announces first flu-related death in South Carolina for 2022 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the first flu-related death in the state for the 2022 season. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the person was from the Midlands and died from complications due to the flu. “While we can’t predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
crbjbizwire.com

United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts

CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
SMALL BUSINESS
wach.com

How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy