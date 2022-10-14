ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle keep Manchester United at bay at Old Trafford

Manchester United were frustrated by improving Newcastle in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over.Just a point separated the top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly on Sunday but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off

Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp’s comments on Manchester City paint a bleak picture for Liverpool

Between them, they have won the last four Premier League titles. Two of them have been decided by a solitary point and, with a couple of different results against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp would be a three-time champion of England. Liverpool face Manchester City again on Sunday and their meetings have merited the tag of title deciders. “Could be this year,” Klopp said. “Just not with us.”He had ruled his side out of the title race even before they lost at Arsenal. Now the kings would have to become kingmakers to exert a decisive impact at the top. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Ballon d’Or and who is on the 2022 shortlists?

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony returns and for the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi has not made the shortlist for the men’s prize. Messi was last year’s winner, with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas claiming the third edition of the Ballon d’Or Feminin, but there will be a new name on the trophy when it is handed out at the Paris ceremony. Things are a little different this year as for the first time in the history of the Ballon d’Or, the winners will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year. It’s why the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward

Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What time is Ballon d’Or 2022?

The Ballon d’Or takes place tonight with Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas among the top contenders for the men’s and women’s awards.Benzema had a stunning season for Real Madrid in which he scored 15 goals during the club’s Champions League campaign, which ended with a 1-0 win over Liverpool FC in the Paris final.Ballon d’Or 2022 LIVE: Latest updates and resultsSadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are also among the contenders, which for the first time will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year.In the Ballon d’Or Feminin, Barcelona...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone blames Joao Felix for lack of minutes in lengthy answer

Atletico Madrid have endured a tricky start to the season as they fail to look convincing in La Liga and once again, are facing a fight to the death for their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, in recent days, all of the headlines surrounding the club have been dedicated to Joao Felix.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

The reason behind Xavi Hernandez’s fury following Inter draw

Barcelona suffered a damaging 3-3 draw against Inter on Wednesday which all but ends their hopes of getting to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Following the match, manager Xavi Hernandez appeared enormously frustrated with his side, pointing to various errors. The first goal was a clear error from...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Portugal are left sweating on fitness of Diogo Jota for the World Cup as he's taken off on a stretcher in Liverpool's win over Man City... with the forward adding to Jurgen Klopp's lengthening injury list

Diogo Jota is a doubt for the Qatar World Cup after being stretchered off in stoppage time during Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Jota had been a thorn in Man City's robust defence, pulling players out of position and creating openings for goalscorer Mohamed Salah to exploit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Spanish report: Juventus and Inter consider the same manager

Prior to the first kickoff, fans and observers alike expected Inter and Juventus to be amongst the main protagonists in the Scudetto race. After all, these two giants arguably boast the two strongest squads in Italy. However, they both find themselves trailing behind the likes of Napoli, Atalanta and others,...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus tracking the son of their former defender

Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star

Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
SOCCER

