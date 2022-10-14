Read full article on original website
goblackbears.com
Field Hockey Heads to Boston University for Non-Conference Matchup
ORONO, ME - The University of Maine field hockey team faces off against Boston University on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in a non-conference matchup at 6:00 P.M. 2022 RECORDS: #22 Maine (11-3, 5-0 AE) at Boston University (7-7, 4-1 PL) VIDEO: ESPN +. LISTEN: goterriers.com. LIVE STATS: goterriers.com. TWITTER: @MaineFH. ABOUT...
goblackbears.com
Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to LIU 1-0
Orono, Maine - The University of Maine's women's ice hockey team goes 1-1 on the weekend after taking a 1-0 loss to LIU on Saturday Oct. 15. First Goal (1-0 LIU): LIU would break the scoreless game in the third period by an unassisted goal by Maggie Culp. Brooklyn Oakes...
goblackbears.com
Hall of Fame Profiles: Beth Carone thrived on team dynamics to have a stellar swim career at UMaine
The 2022 University of Maine Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 at Jeff's Catering in Brewer. To read about the full 2022 Induction Class, please click here. -- Orono, Maine -- Beth Carone started swimming competitively at the age of 6. But by...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Maine program aims to help small towns electrify heat in public buildings
The Town of Norridgewock equipped its public library and other city buildings with heat pumps, but a local official acknowledges small towns face unique barriers in electrification. Photo by Jamie Dacyczyn via Energy News Network. A new grant program in Maine aims to help accelerate the transition to electric heat...
Brewer lawyer suspended but allowed to keep working
BREWER, Maine — A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for...
Maine’s purple towns are the places to watch in this gubernatorial election
One individual described Brewer as an example of many small Maine communities that embody a more centrist attitude, rejecting more extreme candidates of either party. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. With just over three weeks until the election, Steve Wong thinks his city of Brewer will favor incumbent Gov. Janet Mills...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
Watch The Exact Moment a Maine Road Washes Away in Friday’s Crazy Storm
It's no surprise that many Maine towns were absolutely battered with wind and rain for most of the day on Friday. And while what Maine experienced was nowhere close to the tragic devastation many Floridians did, the Pine Tree State still didn't make it out completely unscathed. Left behind as...
Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey
The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
penbaypilot.com
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
Vassalboro marijuana grow facility considered 'total loss' after fire
VASSALBORO, Maine — A marijuana grow facility in Vassalboro is considered a "total loss" following an overnight fire. In a Facebook post, the Vassalboro Fire Department said crews were dispatched to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. According to the department, someone passing by the area reported seeing a fire.
wabi.tv
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Big Pig Leads This Maine Police Department on an ‘Insane’ Foot Chase
It was quite the hot pursuit for the Holden Maine Police Department, recently. Fortunately, they caught their subject without incident. According to the Holden Police, this cutie got away from its owner and decided to go for a nice leisurely stroll. Fortunately for the pig's owner, there was some experience with swine on the force.
Part Of Pushaw Rd. Closed Down After Large Section Washed Away During Storm
Hard rain and heavy wind hit most of Eastern Maine overnight. Many folks woke up without power or to flooded basements and backyards. The damage from so much rain falling in such a short amount of time could be seen in low-lying parking lots and roads throughout the area. The...
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
