Orono, ME

goblackbears.com

Field Hockey Heads to Boston University for Non-Conference Matchup

ORONO, ME - The University of Maine field hockey team faces off against Boston University on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in a non-conference matchup at 6:00 P.M. 2022 RECORDS: #22 Maine (11-3, 5-0 AE) at Boston University (7-7, 4-1 PL) VIDEO: ESPN +. LISTEN: goterriers.com. LIVE STATS: goterriers.com. TWITTER: @MaineFH. ABOUT...
ORONO, ME
goblackbears.com

Women’s Ice Hockey Falls to LIU 1-0

Orono, Maine - The University of Maine's women's ice hockey team goes 1-1 on the weekend after taking a 1-0 loss to LIU on Saturday Oct. 15. First Goal (1-0 LIU): LIU would break the scoreless game in the third period by an unassisted goal by Maggie Culp. Brooklyn Oakes...
ORONO, ME
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Maine’s Country Music Community Mourns the Loss of Dick Stacey

The man who brought us Stacey's Country Jamboree and supported country music in Maine and Canada has died. Dick's career as a small businessman started with the gas station he owned on the corner of Wilson Street and Parkway South in Brewer, called Stacey's Fuel Mart. Eventually, he bought the motel across the street which included a bar that was made for live music. He featured bands every night of the week, even when there were more band members than customers in the bar.
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

