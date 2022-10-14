ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Point, MO

Melton Newton Spencer II

Melton Newton Spencer II, also lovingly known to family and friends as “Newt” of Irondale, was born on March 1, 1999 in Fredericktown, a son to Melton Newton Spencer Sr. and June Renee (Sumpter) Gilliam. Newt passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, having reached the age of twenty-three years, seven months, and nine days.
Shenanigan Sisters Host Benefit Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 22nd

The Shenanigan Sisters are hosting a benefit fundraiser Halloween Party, Saturday, October 22nd at St. Stephen’s Hall, located at 10076 Quail Rd., Richwoods. The party will begin at 7 p.m. Bring your own beverages. Those who attend must be 21 or over. The D.J. music will be provided by U.N.I Services. The cost is $10 a person with proceeds going to Shayley’s Angels.
SHOW-ME RALLY Is Nov. 4th & 5th

The Promoters of the 100 Acre Wood National and Trespassers Wil Regional Rallies are ready for the annual Show-Me Rally. This year based from Twin Eagle Lake on Friday & Saturday, November 4th & 5th, 2022. This event is always a good tourism draw for the Washington County area. Racing...
David Edward Madry

David Edward Madry of Park Hills was born on March 1, 1970 in Ellisville, a son to the late Albert and Martha (Hanlon) Madry. David passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, having reached the age of fifty-two years, seven months, and four days. Those who remain to cherish his...
