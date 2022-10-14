The Shenanigan Sisters are hosting a benefit fundraiser Halloween Party, Saturday, October 22nd at St. Stephen’s Hall, located at 10076 Quail Rd., Richwoods. The party will begin at 7 p.m. Bring your own beverages. Those who attend must be 21 or over. The D.J. music will be provided by U.N.I Services. The cost is $10 a person with proceeds going to Shayley’s Angels.

RICHWOODS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO