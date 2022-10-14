Read full article on original website
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
theijnews.com
W.C. Farm Bureau Meet The Candidates Ice Cream Social, This Thursday, 20th
The Washington County Farm Bureau organization has planned a ‘Meet the Candidate’ Ice Cream Social on Thursday, Oct. 20th, 2022. There are local and State candidates invited to the evening event and the public will be welcomed to meet and greet those running for office. The evening Social...
Queen of Hearts Drawing Tuesday estimated at $450,000
All eyes will turn towards Waterloo Tuesday night.
theijnews.com
Shenanigan Sisters Host Benefit Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 22nd
The Shenanigan Sisters are hosting a benefit fundraiser Halloween Party, Saturday, October 22nd at St. Stephen’s Hall, located at 10076 Quail Rd., Richwoods. The party will begin at 7 p.m. Bring your own beverages. Those who attend must be 21 or over. The D.J. music will be provided by U.N.I Services. The cost is $10 a person with proceeds going to Shayley’s Angels.
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
myleaderpaper.com
Long-awaited Redbird project announcement expected Thursday
Crystal City and county officials are inviting the public to attend an “Economic Development Announcement” on Thursday, Oct. 20, presumably about a proposed industrial development the officials have been calling the Redbird project. The project’s developer insisted on a non-disclosure agreement for all involved parties, leading to the...
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
myleaderpaper.com
Money stolen from pickup at Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a pickup that was left unlocked at the construction site for the St. Andrew’s at Francis Place senior community. The victim did not report the theft until three days after he believed it occurred, Eureka Police reported. A 38-year-old De...
theijnews.com
Melton Newton Spencer II
Melton Newton Spencer II, also lovingly known to family and friends as “Newt” of Irondale, was born on March 1, 1999 in Fredericktown, a son to Melton Newton Spencer Sr. and June Renee (Sumpter) Gilliam. Newt passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, having reached the age of twenty-three years, seven months, and nine days.
theijnews.com
SHOW-ME RALLY Is Nov. 4th & 5th
The Promoters of the 100 Acre Wood National and Trespassers Wil Regional Rallies are ready for the annual Show-Me Rally. This year based from Twin Eagle Lake on Friday & Saturday, November 4th & 5th, 2022. This event is always a good tourism draw for the Washington County area. Racing...
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
mymoinfo.com
Economic development announcement in Crystal City
(Crystal City) There will be a large gathering of Jefferson County and even state officials for an economic development announcement in Crystal City tomorrow (Thursday) morning. The announcement is expected to further explain the Redbird project and a huge future development coming in the near future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this project has been in the works for some time.
Central West End restaurant broken into overnight
A Central West End restaurant was broken into overnight.
mymoinfo.com
Thieves steal vehicle with gun left inside
(Jefferson County) A truck that was parked outside a residence in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Fenton area was stolen sometime during the afternoon on October 5th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more information. My MO Info · KJ101822A.WAV. In addition,...
KMOV
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
mymoinfo.com
Christine Naeger – Funeral Mass 10/20/22 At 10 A.M.
Christine Naeger of Perryville died Friday at the age of 75. A funeral mass will be held Thursday morning at 10 at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer. Burial will be at Christ the Savior Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for Christine Naeger is Wednesday evening from 4 until 8 and...
KMOV
$400 million lithium battery plant is coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, plans to build a $400 million lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material manufacturing plant in St. Louis- and it will be the first large-scale plant of its kind in the United States. The company was awarded $197...
Last-minute things to do before hard freeze hits Monday night
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — There are a few hours left to squeeze in some last-minute freeze prep. If you have not gone around your home yet, then you need to. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s in the bi-state Monday night. For most, it will be the first hard freeze of the season.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
