Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as a dominant Real Madrid beat old rivals Barcelona 3-1 at home in El Clasico on Sunday to move top of LaLiga.The defeat was another blow to Barca and manager Xavi Hernandez after they were left on the verge of Champions League elimination following a draw with Inter Milan in midweek.Barca had no answer to Vinicius Jr's relentless pace and Toni Kroos's precise passes for Real and both were the architects of several chances, including the first two goals.Despite a late strike by Ferran Torres to pull one back, Barcelona couldn't find a way through for a second goal and Rodrygo's injury-time penalty sealed the win.Follow all the post-game reaction from El Clasico.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO