Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Wildlife officials: Waterfowl hunters 'may need to work a bit harder' this season

Waterfowl hunters might be wise to temper expectations this fall and winter, when ducks and geese migrate through the state. That's according to a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, which hinted "hunters may need to work a bit harder" for their targets in the 2022-23 season. With drought lingering across the region, officials suspect some wetlands and reservoirs won't be suitable homes for the passing birds.
COLORADO STATE
Popular Science

Despite longer hunting seasons, Idaho’s wolf population could be holding steady

There is some good news for Idaho’s wolf population. Early data shows that numbers appear to be holding steady at around 1,250 wolves, even after a 2021 change in regulations that allowed for expanded seasons for killing wolves (including year-round wolf trapping on private property) and methods of eliminating the predator. These methods include trapping and snaring wolves on a single hunting tag, no restriction on hunting hours, using night-vision equipment with a permit, using bait and dogs, and allowing hunting from motor vehicles.
IDAHO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Outdoors: Hunting season for ducks, geese, waterfoul on tap in central Ohio

Waterfowl season, when ducks and geese pass through on their way to winter havens, has a legacy that belies the rather modest number of hunters it attracts in Ohio these days. Waterfowl hunting helped kickstart the U.S. conservation movement more than 100 years ago when it was a more popular pursuit than today, particularly near the power centers in the East. Patrician practitioners, including Teddy Roosevelt, became concerned about the shrinking number of ducks and geese available. ...
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion

It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone

A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota

Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS

