Hunter is attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
A reminder that bears are on the top of the food chain in the mountain west as a 51-year-old hunter from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon up in Teton County Montana. The hunter and his wife encountered the bear around 1 p.m. while hunting...
Wildlife officials: Waterfowl hunters 'may need to work a bit harder' this season
Waterfowl hunters might be wise to temper expectations this fall and winter, when ducks and geese migrate through the state. That's according to a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, which hinted "hunters may need to work a bit harder" for their targets in the 2022-23 season. With drought lingering across the region, officials suspect some wetlands and reservoirs won't be suitable homes for the passing birds.
Despite longer hunting seasons, Idaho’s wolf population could be holding steady
There is some good news for Idaho’s wolf population. Early data shows that numbers appear to be holding steady at around 1,250 wolves, even after a 2021 change in regulations that allowed for expanded seasons for killing wolves (including year-round wolf trapping on private property) and methods of eliminating the predator. These methods include trapping and snaring wolves on a single hunting tag, no restriction on hunting hours, using night-vision equipment with a permit, using bait and dogs, and allowing hunting from motor vehicles.
Outdoors: Hunting season for ducks, geese, waterfoul on tap in central Ohio
Waterfowl season, when ducks and geese pass through on their way to winter havens, has a legacy that belies the rather modest number of hunters it attracts in Ohio these days. Waterfowl hunting helped kickstart the U.S. conservation movement more than 100 years ago when it was a more popular pursuit than today, particularly near the power centers in the East. Patrician practitioners, including Teddy Roosevelt, became concerned about the shrinking number of ducks and geese available. ...
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
There are plenty of reasons why you should never get near a bull elk at any point during the year…. And this time of year especially. Bull elk are currently in the rut, and as they look for a mate, they become way more ornery and aggressive than usual, causing them to be highly dangerous to humans.
Hunters Discuss Killing Michigan's One-in-a-Million 'Spirit Bear'
The future of the white bear is uncertain. Speculation it has already been killed by wolves has been dismissed as unlikely by a wildlife official.
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
The Milo Hanson Buck: How Long Can the Whitetail World Record Stand?
The most celebrated record in all of hunting is, without question, the world record typical whitetail buck, held by Milo Hanson. He killed the buck in November 1993, which means that if it survives this fall, it will see a 30-year anniversary. What’s almost as remarkable as the deer itself...
New York State Has A Warning For Hunters About Deadly Urine
As deer hunting season begins, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is issuing a warning about a dangerous neurological disease. To wipe out this untreatable disease that attacks the brain, the DEC is asking hunters about their urine. Bowhunting has already started in the Adirondacks and North Country. October...
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion
It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
Alaskan Wolverine Caches Young Caribou To Eat Later In The Winter
Talk about an absolute killer of an animal. There is truly nothing more elusive and dangerous as the wolverine. They are the wildest, fiercest, and more ferocious of animals. Pound-for-pound the top brawler in the wild for sure, they can weigh up to 40-pounds but they will take on just about any animal that wants to try them.
Vermont Hunter Accidentally Shoots Man He Thought Was A Bear
Any hunter knows the hazards of not wearing blaze orange when hunting. In addition, any hunter knows the dangers of brush hunting, meaning, hearing a noise in the brush and shooting in that direction, thinking it’s a game animal. According to Fox News, Vermont, 35-year-old James Cameron was shot...
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota
Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
Grizzly Bear Tries To Chase Down Three Mature Moose In Wyoming
Despite the moose probably have a weight advantage, they want no parts of a grizzly bear. But, who would? There’re not many things that would hang around a grizz unless their young were with them. Only a mother’s love can keep something willing to stay close to a predator like this.
