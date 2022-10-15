Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people.
The top 10 Wisconsin candidates raised 76 percent of all donations
In Wisconsin politics, state-level candidates and officeholders raised $77.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022. More than $58.9 million, or 76 percent, of all donations reported by candidate committees were raised by the 10 individuals at the top of the list. Top 10 Wisconsin candidates (1/1/2021 –...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to cast his Republican challenger Tim Michels as a radical in a Friday debate, while Michels argued that Evers has failed the state and doesn’t deserve a second term. Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, which he...
NBC News
How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization
WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
CBS 58
Evers, Michels portray one another as the wrong choice during gubernatorial debate
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- During the first and only debate, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels characterized each other as the wrong choice to lead Wisconsin for the next four years. The outcome of the race will decide whether Republicans regain control of the state...
Eight checks the state of Wisconsin uses to deter and catch voter fraud
Even though voter fraud is rare, in Wisconsin and nationally, many checks exist to prevent and catch it here, whether it be accidental or intentional. In the 2020 election, approximately 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin were submitted illegally by felons not yet eligible to vote because they hadn’t completed their full sentences, according to the Associated Press. That’s the most common type of prohibited voting in Wisconsin, experts say. That number is also about the same amount of illegal votes cast by felons in the 2016 election, the AP noted. Former President Donald Trump won that election by about 23,000 votes.
NBC News
A split Wisconsin result would buck recent history
A Marquette Law School poll released this week shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson with an edge in the Senate race, and the governor’s race in a dead heat. But it would be unusual for Wisconsin voters to re-elect both Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, backing candidates from different parties for Senate and for governor. That hasn’t happened since 1998, when former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold won re-election by two points as former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson won re-election by 21 points.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Race for Wisconsin governor: Candidates weigh in on crime concerns
MILWAUKEE - Seventy-nine percent of likely voters in Milwaukee say they are very concerned about crime. The latest Marquette Law School Poll also found 57% percent of the city's voters say they are worried about their safety. So what are the candidates for Wisconsin governor proposing to keep you safe?
Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
The Marquette Law School survey has Johnson racking up support of 52 percent of likely voters compared with Barnes’ 46 percent.
Three big changes to voting in Wisconsin in 2022, and one smaller one
Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on Election Day. 1. Drop boxes have been banned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If you used one in previous elections to submit your absentee ballot, you’ll have to either mail it or deliver it personally to your municipal clerk’s office, the high court ruled.
Daily Cardinal
New Ron Johnson campaign ad claims Barnes plans to stab Wisconsinites if elected
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. During this past weekend’s Wisconsin Badgers football game, TV spectators saw a brand new ad out of Ron Johnson’s re-election campaign: one claiming Mandela Barnes plans to personally stab every Wisconsinite 17 times in the chest.
NBC News
Two Wisconsin governors: With political division, 'it's almost two states'
Former Wisconsin Governors Tommy Thompson (R) and Jim Doyle (D) talk about polarization in their state and what it means for national politics.Oct. 13, 2022.
captimes.com
State Debate: We had duty to stand up against Ron Johnson, Journal Sentinel columnist insists
The Milwaukee Journal's David Haynes uses a column to explain the state's Gannett newspapers editorial earlier this week to proclaim that Ron Johnson is no longer fit to be a U.S. senator. Given the stakes in the midterm elections, he argues, the editorial board has a duty to stand up against Johnson's re-election.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance Endorses Challenger for Secretary of State While at a Brown County Farm
There are a lot of statewide races on the upcoming ballot, but one that has not gotten as much attention is the race for Secretary of State. Incumbent Douglas J. La Follettee is being challenged by Amy Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as the Representative for District 31 in the State Assembly.
wpr.org
League of Women Voters suing to prevent absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses from being rejected
A lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin League of Women Votes seeks to allow clerks to accept absentee ballot envelopes with incomplete witness address information. The suit and a request for a temporary injunction comes a month after a Waukesha County judge ruled clerks cannot correct incomplete witness addresses. The League...
Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
CBS 58
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state's biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener, said...
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
Tim Michels says Kia break-in happened in front of him in Milwaukee
Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels said someone attempted to break into a Kia in front of him during a live interview in Milwaukee.
