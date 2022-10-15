ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State Fair underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
MUSIC
News19 WLTX

A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond." "So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

Aunt Martha's serves State Fair guests for the 74th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aunt Martha's has been cooking up South Carolina State Fair favorites for 74 years. "I’ve been working the South Carolina State Fair since 1992, my family’s been here since 1948," operator Earl Scheler said. "Aunt Martha's an experience. You have to go to the fairgrounds and eat at Aunt Martha's. It's just an experience. They love it!"
RESTAURANTS
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business

South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
sunny943.com

South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
AGRICULTURE
News19 WLTX

Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Instead of using paint and pens, Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors. "Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.
VISUAL ART
WIS-TV

SC State homecoming security

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
POLITICS
wach.com

How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

