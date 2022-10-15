Read full article on original website
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
South Carolina State Fair underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Ready to hit the midway?. You can check out the South Carolina State Fair now through October 23, 2022. You can enjoy rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course, fair food!. You can head to the State Fairgrounds for the fun. For a list of events, times and...
No flashing lights, no noise: A day to remember for SC State Fair attendees with autism
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are many sights and sounds at the South Carolina State Fair but, for some, they can be overwhelming. That's why everything was sensory-friendly earlier Thursday morning. It was a day to remember for dozens of adults and kids. Rides like the Ferris wheel didn't have...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond." "So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
Aunt Martha's serves State Fair guests for the 74th year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aunt Martha's has been cooking up South Carolina State Fair favorites for 74 years. "I’ve been working the South Carolina State Fair since 1992, my family’s been here since 1948," operator Earl Scheler said. "Aunt Martha's an experience. You have to go to the fairgrounds and eat at Aunt Martha's. It's just an experience. They love it!"
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
New flavor of funnel cake, elephant ears at this year's SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s opening day at the South Carolina State Fair and there are a few different sights, sounds and smells - including a new Cookies and Cream funnel cake and elephant ear flavor. "Every year I come, I come for elephant ears," attendee Veronica Grant laughed.
Entertainment is music to our ears at the South Carolina State Fair
There are a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years.
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
South Carolina Was Named a Top Five State for Doing Business
South Carolina was recently named a top five state for doing business.Forbes. The state of South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years and in 2022 they can add one more to that list. According to areadevelopment.com and statistics, South Carolina is a "top five state for doing business", number 3 to be exact. This is not the first time South Carolina has made the list, and in this article, you will see why so many small businesses and major companies are opening up shop in the state of South Carolina!
South Carolina Has One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes in the Country
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. According to USA Today’s 10 Best team, readers helped to pick out the best places to go get lost in the giant corn stalks.
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Instead of using paint and pens, Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors. "Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.
SC State homecoming security
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
