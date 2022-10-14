Read full article on original website
Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off
Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe rules out sensational transfer move for wantaway Man Utd ace Cristiano Ronaldo
EDDIE HOWE does not want to sign ageing superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo to spark a Newcastle revolution. The minted Magpies are turning away from short-term fixes as they plot a way to the top of the tree. Howe admitted he is making special plans to stop 37-year-old Ronaldo at...
Aston Villa 1 West Ham 2: Ward slams melee at WSL game after Cissoko is sent off for hitting Mayling
CARLA WARD says she could never have envisaged the furious exchanges that followed Hawa Cissoko’s red card during Aston Villa’s loss to West Ham. Dagny Brynjarsdottir bagged one of the fastest WSL goals this term as the ten-player Irons beat Villa 2-1 on the road. But the victory...
Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia
Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
Diogo Jota stretchered off and huge doubt for World Cup in worrying scenes at end of Liverpool clash with Man City
DIOGO JOTA was stretchered off at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City and is now a doubt for the World Cup. The Portuguese international, 25, seemed to overstretch when flicking the ball on during stoppage-time at Anfield. A lengthy delay ensued before the forward was eventually taken...
Soccer-Newcastle frustrate Man Utd and misfiring Ronaldo
MANCHESTER, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United and an unusually goal-shy Cristiano Ronaldo were unable to find a way past Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday in a 0-0 draw that kept both teams in the top six.
Seven-nil insufficent to send Celtic top but that could happen on Wednesday
No match report today sadly, still waiting on our media acreditation coming through for this afternoon’s game against the SWPL1’s bottom side Glasgow Women, sometimes we’re a club like no other. Celtic were just two goals ahead at the interval, with both goals coming from set-pieces from...
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea
Ahead of this afternoon's league match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, the Chelsea Transfer Room Writers have given their score predictions for the game.
Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking
Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract
Mason Mount is hitting form again in a Chelsea shirt, and is loving life under his new manager Graham Potter. Mount scored the second goal in a 2-0 Chelsea win over Aston Villa today, and gave Chelsea a fifth win in a row. The club of course want to give...
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Salah, Toney, Mount, Silva, Martinez
At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter
Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the...
Aberdeen 2-0 Hearts: Luis Lopes stars as Dons move up to fourth in Scottish Premiership
Luis Lopes was the star attraction as Aberdeen beat Hearts 2-0 to move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership. The Cape Verde striker put the Dons ahead in the 74th minute and then set up his side's second goal for Vicente Besuijen five minutes later to seal the win.
Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mason Mount brace seals win
Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s heroes as they survived a scare at Aston Villa to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start.Mount bagged a brace – in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate – to seal a battling 2-0 win at Villa Park. But they needed Kepa to produce two stunning first-half stops to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings with Chelsea on the ropes. The Blues have now won their last five in all competitions – keeping four clean sheets – and cemented fourth spot in the Premier League. Defeat was harsh on an improved Villa, who...
Bukayo Saka winner helps Arsenal edge Leeds to stay top in VAR-impacted clash
Arsenal edged a tight affair with a 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road to remain at the top of the Premier League on Sunday. Bukayo Saka scored with a fantastic finish 10 minutes before half-time, and Mikel Arteta's side held on despite multiple Leeds chances in the second half in an ultimately uninspiring performance by the league leaders.
Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Roberto de Zerbi says Albion wanted to win for Enock Mwepu
Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says they had hoped to beat Brentford for Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu, who was forced to retire this week at the age of 24 because of a hereditary heart condition. MATCH REPORT: Brentford 2-0 Brighton. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on...
Unique Angle – Hat-trick hero joins Celtic’s Gallant Band
No point waiting until Monday morning for the Unique Angle as Celtic TV’s video editing team worked late into Saturday night to drop the six Celtic goals captured by the club’s own cameras from earlier this afternoon at Celtic Park. History was made as James Forrest scored a...
Elijah Adebayo: Luton Town report further racist abuse aimed at Hatters striker
Luton Town have reported "disgusting" racist abuse aimed at the Championship club's striker Elijah Adebayo to the English Football League and police. The Hatters say it is the third time in under 12 months they have reported racist abuse aimed at Adebayo. The latest occurrence came after the 24-year-old scored...
FA Cup: Kevin Horlock proud of reaching first round with Needham Market
Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin Horlock believes guiding Needham Market to the first round of the FA Cup is "up there" with his biggest achievements. The seventh-tier Marketmen secured their place in the first round draw for the first time with a 1-0 win over National League side Maidstone United.
Late Sandro Tonali goal secures AC Milan 2-1 win at Verona
Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for Italian champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. The visitors went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net. Olivier Giroud could have scored a second goal for Milan two minutes later when he was found by Brahim Diaz but his finish went wide.
