The Independent

Manchester United struggle to goalless draw with Newcastle as Cristiano Ronaldo sees two goals chalked off

Manchester United were frustrated by an improving Newcastle on Sunday (16 October) in a goalless encounter that saw Erik ten Hag record his first draw since taking over at Old Trafford.Just a point separated these two top-six sides as they kicked off what could prove important Premier League triple-headers in their respective seasons.Newcastle began brightly but were left holding on at the death as substitute Marcus Rashford nearly sparked more stoppage-time celebrations at Old Trafford.Eddie Howe’s men had looked dangerous in the first half, with Callum Wilson seeing an early penalty appeal ignored before Joelinton hit the crossbar and sent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia

Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Seven-nil insufficent to send Celtic top but that could happen on Wednesday

No match report today sadly, still waiting on our media acreditation coming through for this afternoon’s game against the SWPL1’s bottom side Glasgow Women, sometimes we’re a club like no other. Celtic were just two goals ahead at the interval, with both goals coming from set-pieces from...
SOCCER
SkySports

Reading 0-2 West Brom: Baggies win first game since Steve Bruce sacking

Managerless West Brom defeated Reading 2-0 to end their eight-match run without a Championship victory. Under the guidance of interim boss Richard Beale after Steve Bruce was sacked on Monday, Albion went in front in the 25th minute through a close-range effort from Matt Phillips. Although Reading had much of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Progressing With New Mason Mount Contract

Mason Mount is hitting form again in a Chelsea shirt, and is loving life under his new manager Graham Potter. Mount scored the second goal in a 2-0 Chelsea win over Aston Villa today, and gave Chelsea a fifth win in a row. The club of course want to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Salah, Toney, Mount, Silva, Martinez

At the end of every Premier League weekend, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. Who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mason Mount enjoys Chelsea’s progress under Graham Potter

Mason Mount believes Chelsea have proved their steel in the Champions League chase.The midfielder’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday and a fifth successive win in all competitions.It consolidated fourth spot in the Premier League with boss Graham Potter unbeaten in his six matches since joining from Brighton last month.Mount said: “We know we can do better, but we stuck it out, dug in and got the win. The gaffer says a lot we have got to suffer in games sometimes. We did that.“We know as players in the game we’re not going to have the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Mason Mount brace seals win

Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga were Chelsea’s heroes as they survived a scare at Aston Villa to maintain Graham Potter’s unbeaten start.Mount bagged a brace – in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate – to seal a battling 2-0 win at Villa Park. But they needed Kepa to produce two stunning first-half stops to deny Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings with Chelsea on the ropes. The Blues have now won their last five in all competitions – keeping four clean sheets – and cemented fourth spot in the Premier League. Defeat was harsh on an improved Villa, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Bukayo Saka winner helps Arsenal edge Leeds to stay top in VAR-impacted clash

Arsenal edged a tight affair with a 1-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road to remain at the top of the Premier League on Sunday. Bukayo Saka scored with a fantastic finish 10 minutes before half-time, and Mikel Arteta's side held on despite multiple Leeds chances in the second half in an ultimately uninspiring performance by the league leaders.
MLS
Yardbarker

Unique Angle – Hat-trick hero joins Celtic’s Gallant Band

No point waiting until Monday morning for the Unique Angle as Celtic TV’s video editing team worked late into Saturday night to drop the six Celtic goals captured by the club’s own cameras from earlier this afternoon at Celtic Park. History was made as James Forrest scored a...
SOCCER
ESPN

Late Sandro Tonali goal secures AC Milan 2-1 win at Verona

Sandro Tonali's late goal sealed a 2-1 win for Italian champions AC Milan at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday. The visitors went ahead after nine minutes when Verona's Miguel Veloso deflected Rafael Leao's cross into his own net. Olivier Giroud could have scored a second goal for Milan two minutes later when he was found by Brahim Diaz but his finish went wide.
MLS

