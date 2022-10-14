ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss

After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Division Series: Astros-Mariners top plays; Phillies oust Braves

MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance, punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which will begin Tuesday. Currently, the first of two ALDS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs, MLB post-season walk-offs

On Saturday, with 2 out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez of the Guardians grounded a ball into left field that drove home 2 runs to beat the Yankees, 6-5. It was the second walk-off by the 24-year-old rookie right fielder in 8...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

2022 MLB Division Series: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4

That was some day of baseball Saturday, from an 18-inning marathon in Seattle that became an instant classic to a walkoff win for the Guardians in Cleveland that put them one win from the ALCS, and did this to the Yankees:. After that, a tremendous late-inning rally for the Padres...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleed Cubbie Blue

3 runs on 3 homers in 3 innings

In Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Padres last Wednesday, the host Dodgers hit 3 home runs: 1 in the first inning, 1 in the second and 1 in the third. All came with the bases empty. Those were the Dodgers' only runs, as they lost,...
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Opposing players' top hitting streaks vs. Cubs

Two previous posts described hitting streaks by Cubs batters against specific opposing teams. Heinie Zimmerman had the longest, 35 games, against the Braves in 1911-12. Hack Wilson hit safely in 31 straight games against the Phillies in 1929-30. Jimmy Slagle had a streak of 27 games, vs. the Phillies. Aramis...
CHICAGO, IL

