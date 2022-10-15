ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies rout Braves to take 2-1 NLDS lead

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run home run, Bryce Harper added a homer, a double and three RBIs and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series on Friday.

Game 4 will be played on Saturday afternoon.

Nick Castellanos contributed two hits and two RBIs and Bryson Stott had an RBI double for the Phillies, who played their first home playoff game since 2011.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (2-0) tossed six-plus innings and gave up five hits and one unearned run to along with six strikeouts and two walks.

Travis d’Arnaud hit two doubles and Michael Harris II added an RBI single for the defending World Series champion Braves.

Braves starter Spencer Strider (0-1) lasted only 2 1/3 innings and allowed three hits and five runs with four strikeouts and two walks. It was Strider’s first appearance since Sept. 18.

Ronald Acuna Jr. reached first base on a throwing error by Alec Bohm with one out in the third inning. Dansby Swanson flied out to center and Matt Olson popped out to Bohm at the mound.

Brandon Marsh walked on four pitches to open the bottom of the third. Jean Segura struck out, but Marsh advanced to third on a two-base throwing error by Strider with Stott at the plate. Stott followed with an RBI double to right.

After an intentional walk to Kyle Schwarber, Hoskins launched a three-run homer to left for a 4-0 lead.

J.T. Realmuto singled and Harper added a two-run shot for a commanding 6-0 advantage.

In the fourth, d’Arnaud doubled with one out but was stranded there.

The Braves took advantage of a fielding error by Hoskins in the sixth, which set up an RBI single by Harris to close within 6-1.

Harper hit an RBI double in the seventh, which Harris almost caught at the fence, for a 7-1 lead. Castellanos followed with a two-run single for an eight-run advantage.

–By Andy Jasner, Field Level Media

