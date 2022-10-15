Quechan tribe celebrates its culture with their ‘2022 Indian Days’ event

Quechan tribal members would like to extend the invite to the Winterhaven and Yuma community to join in on the fun - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Quechan Tribe is celebrating its culture today through this weekend with its "Indian Days" event that has been happening over the past 50 years.

"We are still here," the theme of this year's Quechan Indian Days is about making it through the pandemic and being one of the only tribes that didn't have to relocate.

Christoble Emerson, member of the tribe and part of the events committee says it's a celebration to come together and give thanks.

"I'm proud to be Native American and especially Quechan and that's why it brings everybody together," says Emerson. "We get to see people that we haven't seen. Friends, relatives come all at one time and it's a very good occasion."

Emerson says this event is special because it keeps morale and spirituality alive.

They kicked off today's events with a fun run and elders chair volleyball.

16 teams came from all over Arizona and California to participate in the tournament.

Zion White, Quechan tribal member and event vendor says "Indian Days" is important to him because it's a chance to view his culture.

"The festivities we're going to be having, bird singing social and dancing, bird singing and dancing competitions and peon games and those are all indigenous and cultural events that we, Quechan people hold close to our hearts," explains White.

The four days of festivities last through Sunday, October 16.

The Quechan Tribe invites everyone out this weekend to participate in the events and contests.

Saturday, October 15, the parade will start at 8 a.m. at Evergreen Park and the events will go on until 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 16, the horseshoe tournament will start at 9 a.m. and the corn-hole tournament will begin at 11 a.m. at the Quechan Community Center.

The registration deadline to participate is one hour prior to the contests and tournaments.

For additional information, you can contact Emerson at (928) 919-1820.

The post Quechan tribe celebrates its culture with their ‘2022 Indian Days’ event appeared first on KYMA .