DJ Zee is a Dj and Producer from Atlanta, GA; who is currently producing the hit single for recording R& B artist Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign’s friends. DJ Zee has collaborated with several award winning music artists. Dj Zee was the primary DJ to Rapper Shawty Lo; and produced the new hit single “All On Me (featuring Ying Yang Twins & Dre R& B) he has continued to shape the music industry. Onward to the successful completion of the music project, his projects have been aired on leading radio stations and increased DJ Zee’s fanbase. Producing tracks that often contain catchy and powerful lyrics with a musical style that have dominated the hearts of many music lovers and organizers. As a result of Dj Zee’s hard work and outstanding performance, he has been awarded a lot of opportunities to grow in the industry, his hard work has gained him access to many invitations to appear at major music shows and concerts across the world. He is shaping the music industry and has continued to travel and make appearances!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO