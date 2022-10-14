ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authors Jeffrey Nichols and Stephen O Mahoney Have Received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Their Action / Adventure Graphic Novel Crude Awakenings

Crude Awakenings by Jeffrey Nichols and Stephen O Mahoney has been awarded the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for literary excellence. Their unique graphic novel is the perfect blend of action, humor, and history. The Literary Titan Gold Book Award is bestowed on Crude Awakenings for its excellent delivery of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MyInfluencers Helps Sponsor Palestinian Influencers in City Talk, the Famed Annual Influencer Gathering

MyInfluencers is a marketing agency specializing in helping its clients accelerate influencer and business growth through bespoke social media services. City Talk is an annual event organized by OMNESmedia during which thousands of influencers across the globe have an opportunity to mingle with like-minded individuals, build relationships, and share their stories with the rest of the world.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks

Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Historic Global Rise Of Africa’s Digital Golden Coin

CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
INDUSTRY
Daily Maintenance Of UBO CNC Router Engraving Machine

Now introduce the daily maintenance of ubo CNC router engraving machine:. 1. The continuous running time is less than 10 hours a day, (water-cooled spindle) to ensure the cleanliness of the cooling water and the normal operation of the water pump, and the water-spindle motor must not be short of water, and the cooling water should be replaced regularly to prevent the water temperature from being too high. In winter, if the working environment temperature is too low, the water in the water tank can be replaced with antifreeze.
TECHNOLOGY
The latest song ‘Succession In Deep’ by Murilo The4Continents is now available on Spotify

Murilo has released a song, “Succession In Deep,” smashing benchmarks and is a version of a song from the HBO series “Succession.”. Musician Murilo performs sets of House, Deep House, and Electro House that incorporate a wide range of global influences. Complex and layered rhythms are produced by blending Eastern and Western aesthetics. Murilo has a strong passion for the music he creates and currently holds DJ residencies at Ritual Beach Club in Bali and 1880 Singapore. He always works on different creative projects for outstanding reveals to his music community.
MUSIC
Meta Index goes mobile and announces the launch of Eco-World

Meta Index became completely mobile and announced the launch of Eco-World. Experts fear the world might have to deal with a natural calamity in a few years. It is time to work together to solve the problem and create a bold plan. Reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030 and arrive at net-zero goals by 2050.
CELL PHONES
Producer and DJ conspire with highly recognized industry artist to produce hot singles currently circulating and making an industry mark.

DJ Zee is a Dj and Producer from Atlanta, GA; who is currently producing the hit single for recording R& B artist Monica featuring Ty Dolla $ign’s friends. DJ Zee has collaborated with several award winning music artists. Dj Zee was the primary DJ to Rapper Shawty Lo; and produced the new hit single “All On Me (featuring Ying Yang Twins & Dre R& B) he has continued to shape the music industry. Onward to the successful completion of the music project, his projects have been aired on leading radio stations and increased DJ Zee’s fanbase. Producing tracks that often contain catchy and powerful lyrics with a musical style that have dominated the hearts of many music lovers and organizers. As a result of Dj Zee’s hard work and outstanding performance, he has been awarded a lot of opportunities to grow in the industry, his hard work has gained him access to many invitations to appear at major music shows and concerts across the world. He is shaping the music industry and has continued to travel and make appearances!
ATLANTA, GA
Experienced Team of Osteopaths Offering Quality Care Services in Central London and Adjoining Areas

Good news for those suffering from lower back pain. London Osteopath offers excellent treatment options for those suffering from back pain. Lower back pain is a condition that affects millions of people across the globe. Though there are several suggested medicines and treatments, most people rarely get relief and suffer silently. Home remedies are tried as well, but with little or no relief.
HEALTH
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions

Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
TECHNOLOGY
Introduction of five laser welding methods of plastic

In recent years, with the continuous upgrading of technology, lazer welding of plastics will gradually show a growing trend in the future. In the past few years, some lazer technologies have not broken through, and the lazer price is relatively high. Compared with traditional welding, the one-time investment is large, which may not produce benefits quickly. But now the economic advantage of lazer is highlighted. The lazer welding of plastic can reduce the difficulty for designers to design products.
CHEMISTRY

