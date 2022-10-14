Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
getnews.info
Environmental Remediation Market worth $163.4 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.4%
[262 Pages Report] The Environmental Remediation market is projected to grow from USD 109.3 billion in 2022 to USD 163.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Bioremediation,...
getnews.info
Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%
The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
getnews.info
Application Hosting Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2027
“AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft (US), Liquid Web (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC Technology (Ireland), Apprenda (US), Navisite (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Capgemini (France), DigitalOcean (US), Oracle (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bluehost (US), HostGator (US), Netmagic Solutions (India), GreenGeeks (US), Cloudways (Malta).”. Application Hosting Market by...
getnews.info
Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast
“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
altenergymag.com
Hydrogen Generation Market: Possibilities And New Developments In The Production Of Hydrogen
The hydrogen generation market is driven by rising demand for cleaner fuel and escalating regulatory restrictions for the desulfurization of petroleum products. The global hydrogen generation market is expected to drive growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States has...
alpenhornnews.com
Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market to Attain a Valuation of Highest CAGR 2022-2028
The Computer Assisted Coding Systems market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Computer Assisted Coding Systems market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Computer Assisted Coding Systems .
alpenhornnews.com
Global Terminal Block Connector Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026
New latest Report on “ Terminal Block Connector Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Industrial , Power Management and Other), by Type (Single Row and Dual Row), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Terminal Block Connector Industry Growth & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
alpenhornnews.com
Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Report 2021 â?? Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026
Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market research report examines and anticipates several countries throughout the world, as well as current trends and possibilities in the region. Research objective. The latest research report on Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market, highlights the typical parameters such as consumption value and volume, while also...
getnews.info
Pest Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2026
Pest control has witnessed strong growth due to public health concerns and an increase in the frequency of pest infestations due to climate changes. The global pest control market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing scope of urbanization and climate change has had a profound impact on pest proliferation, which has witnessed a significant increase over the past decade. The increasing scope of infrastructure and development of megacities has witnessed immense growth in the Asia Pacific and South America, which are among the fastest-growing markets for pest control solutions. The pest control market has been evolving for decades. Due to the growing demand for pest control from the residential sector, the development of automated traps and biological methods in the form of integrated pest management has benefited the market.
getnews.info
Fill Finish Manufacturing Market worth $15.2 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The major companies in the fill finish manufacturing market include Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy)”. In 2022, BD entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company to investigate the further development of OXYCAPT, an innovation from MGC that integrates...
alpenhornnews.com
Smart Library Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2022 to 2028
The Smart Library market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Smart Library market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Smart Library .
takeitcool.com
Global Citric Acid Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Compound in the Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Citric Acid Market Price, Size, Trend, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global citric acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest...
takeitcool.com
Global Microgrid Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The ‘Global Microgrid Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global microgrid market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like energy sources, applications, and major regions. The report studies the latest...
getnews.info
Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027
DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
getnews.info
Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035
With the increase in the number of infections and diseases around the globe, it has become necessary for the medical practitioners to undertake analysis in a more dynamic and effective manner. Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market – Distribution by Target Indications (Acute Repetitive Clusters, Anaphylaxis, COVID-19, Dry Eye...
alpenhornnews.com
Content Distribution Software Market 2026 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate
Content Distribution Software Market is 2027 Research Report on Global professional and comprehensive report on the Content Distribution Software Market. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on the ground insights. Content Distribution Software Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
alpenhornnews.com
Impact of Covid-19 on Consumer Electronic Device Market â?? Revenues to spike over 2021-2026
The business intelligence study of the Consumer Electronic Device market provides consumption volume and value data, in-depth analyses of significant market segments, assessments of critical development trends, and forecasts for the years 2022–2027. The study also examines the challenges, drivers of growth, constraints, and vulnerabilities that are expected to affect the market's overall dynamics in the years to come. It goes into more depth on how the COVID-19 pandemic might influence this industry and makes some recommendations for how businesses of all sizes might deal with uncertainty.
