getnews.info

Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
AGRICULTURE
getnews.info

Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%

The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
getnews.info

Application Hosting Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2027

“AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft (US), Liquid Web (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC Technology (Ireland), Apprenda (US), Navisite (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Capgemini (France), DigitalOcean (US), Oracle (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bluehost (US), HostGator (US), Netmagic Solutions (India), GreenGeeks (US), Cloudways (Malta).”. Application Hosting Market by...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast

“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
ECONOMY
alpenhornnews.com

Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market to Attain a Valuation of Highest CAGR 2022-2028

The Computer Assisted Coding Systems market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Computer Assisted Coding Systems market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Computer Assisted Coding Systems .
MARKETS
alpenhornnews.com

Global Terminal Block Connector Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

New latest Report on “ Terminal Block Connector Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Industrial , Power Management and Other), by Type (Single Row and Dual Row), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Terminal Block Connector Industry Growth & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
MARKETS
alpenhornnews.com

Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Report 2021 â?? Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026

Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market research report examines and anticipates several countries throughout the world, as well as current trends and possibilities in the region. Research objective. The latest research report on Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market, highlights the typical parameters such as consumption value and volume, while also...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Pest Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2026

Pest control has witnessed strong growth due to public health concerns and an increase in the frequency of pest infestations due to climate changes. The global pest control market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing scope of urbanization and climate change has had a profound impact on pest proliferation, which has witnessed a significant increase over the past decade. The increasing scope of infrastructure and development of megacities has witnessed immense growth in the Asia Pacific and South America, which are among the fastest-growing markets for pest control solutions. The pest control market has been evolving for decades. Due to the growing demand for pest control from the residential sector, the development of automated traps and biological methods in the form of integrated pest management has benefited the market.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market worth $15.2 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“The major companies in the fill finish manufacturing market include Becton, Dickson and Company (US), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. (Industria Macchine Automatiche) S.p.A. (Italy)”. In 2022, BD entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company to investigate the further development of OXYCAPT, an innovation from MGC that integrates...
INDUSTRY
alpenhornnews.com

Smart Library Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2022 to 2028

The Smart Library market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Smart Library market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Smart Library .
MARKETS
takeitcool.com

Global Citric Acid Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Compound in the Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Citric Acid Market Price, Size, Trend, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global citric acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027

DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035

With the increase in the number of infections and diseases around the globe, it has become necessary for the medical practitioners to undertake analysis in a more dynamic and effective manner. Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market – Distribution by Target Indications (Acute Repetitive Clusters, Anaphylaxis, COVID-19, Dry Eye...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
alpenhornnews.com

Content Distribution Software Market 2026 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate

Content Distribution Software Market is 2027 Research Report on Global professional and comprehensive report on the Content Distribution Software Market. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on the ground insights. Content Distribution Software Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
SOFTWARE
alpenhornnews.com

Impact of Covid-19 on Consumer Electronic Device Market â?? Revenues to spike over 2021-2026

The business intelligence study of the Consumer Electronic Device market provides consumption volume and value data, in-depth analyses of significant market segments, assessments of critical development trends, and forecasts for the years 2022–2027. The study also examines the challenges, drivers of growth, constraints, and vulnerabilities that are expected to affect the market's overall dynamics in the years to come. It goes into more depth on how the COVID-19 pandemic might influence this industry and makes some recommendations for how businesses of all sizes might deal with uncertainty.
MARKETS

