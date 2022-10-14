Pest control has witnessed strong growth due to public health concerns and an increase in the frequency of pest infestations due to climate changes. The global pest control market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing scope of urbanization and climate change has had a profound impact on pest proliferation, which has witnessed a significant increase over the past decade. The increasing scope of infrastructure and development of megacities has witnessed immense growth in the Asia Pacific and South America, which are among the fastest-growing markets for pest control solutions. The pest control market has been evolving for decades. Due to the growing demand for pest control from the residential sector, the development of automated traps and biological methods in the form of integrated pest management has benefited the market.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO