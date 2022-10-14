Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
At least 17 injured in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion, but as many as 40 hurt, Shawano County Sheriff's Office says. Police seek witnesses
Seventeen people took themselves to local hospitals after a bonfire blazed out of control at a Maple Grove home early Saturday, but more than twice that number may have been injured, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office said Monday. A statement from the sheriff's office said investigators believe as many as...
