Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG

Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%
The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
Digital Signature Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope
“Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).”
Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast
“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
Paving Equipment Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030| Wirtgen Group, VOLVO, Atlas Copco
COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Paving Equipment Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Paving Equipment Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Paving Equipment market are...
Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027
DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
Smart Library Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2022 to 2028
The Smart Library market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Smart Library market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Smart Library .
Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market, 2022-2035
With the increase in the number of infections and diseases around the globe, it has become necessary for the medical practitioners to undertake analysis in a more dynamic and effective manner. Intranasal Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems Market – Distribution by Target Indications (Acute Repetitive Clusters, Anaphylaxis, COVID-19, Dry Eye...
Red Wolf Technology Joins Forces with Distribution Partner Injured Gadgets in the American Market
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company and the developer of the Primo Polishing System™. The company has partnered with Injured Gadgets to distribute its mobile device repair products. As the new handset market cools and the secondary market heats up, services that add value to used...
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Increased Focus on Commodities
HSL Management Europe KB has reported an increased focus on commodities from it’s retail clients. Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB has today announced it would increase its focus on commodities investing, despite growing concerns over inflation and market volatility. The increased commitment demonstrates how HSL Management...
Timber Decking Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis to 2026
A comprehensive analysis of this industry's segments, company development history, and projections for 2022–2027 is provided in the recent research study of Timber Decking market. It emphasizes consumption value and volume. It highlights the factors that will influence the sector's dynamics over the coming years, including growth drivers, threats, and opportunities. The research literature also examines the impact of COVID-19 on this sector of the economy and offers a range of solutions for firms of all sizes to deal with the uncertainty that has resulted.
OMNIQ Named a Total Solution Partner for One of The Largest Global Leaders in Enterprise Asset Intelligence for Robotics Supply Chain Management
OMNIQ Corp., a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced that the company has been named a Total Solution Partner for one of the Largest Global Leaders in Enterprise Asset Intelligence. OMNIQ’s comprehensive offering will be utilized for manufacturing, fulfilment and distribution solutions. The company, together with their partner allows for quick decision making with easy-to-use robotics management software delivering a fully automated warehouse.
Broadcom Banking on Early EU Approval of $61 Billion VMware Deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom will seek early European Union antitrust approval of its proposed $61 billion buy of cloud computing company VMware by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google, people familiar with the matter said. Announced in May, the deal is the second biggest globally so...
A Danish Tech Company is Disrupting the Search for Medical Distributors
The old ways of finding and training distributors are completely over. The Danish company A2Nitro will support medical companies around the world by creating and supporting the foundation of a successful partnership. The world is going into a crisis and the search for new distributors is going to be even...
Mainz Biomed’s Colorectal And Pancreatic Cancer Screening Diagnostics Are More Than Life Savers, They Are Significant Value Drivers ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is earning bullish sentiment. Rightly so. This thinly traded molecular genetics diagnostics company is doing the right things at the right time. So right, in fact, that’s its been able to decouple from weakness in the smallcap biotech sector as investors pay closer attention to its cancer diagnostics products portfolio that could appreciably strengthen its revenue-generating ability.
Everstream Analytics Recognized as a 2022 ‘50 to Know’ Provider by Spend Matters
Supply Chain Risk Analytics Company Independently Selected by Analyst Team on Factors Including Innovation, Market Presence, Tech Competency, and Solution Delivery. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced it has been named a 2022 ‘50 to Know’ provider by Spend Matters. Each year, the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Companies selected for the ’50 to Know’ list lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard.
As the only representative of a Chinese organization, Southern Asset Management was shortlisted for the PRI 2022 Responsible Investment Award
New York – Recently, the The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI)announced the shortlist of the 2022 PRI Awards. China Southern Asset Management’s “Facilitating Climate Transition-Application of Carbon Emission Database” project, as the only representative of Chinese organization, has been successfully shortlisted in the “ESG incorporation initiative of the year” and “Emerging market initiative of the year”.
Impact of Covid-19 on Consumer Electronic Device Market â?? Revenues to spike over 2021-2026
The business intelligence study of the Consumer Electronic Device market provides consumption volume and value data, in-depth analyses of significant market segments, assessments of critical development trends, and forecasts for the years 2022–2027. The study also examines the challenges, drivers of growth, constraints, and vulnerabilities that are expected to affect the market's overall dynamics in the years to come. It goes into more depth on how the COVID-19 pandemic might influence this industry and makes some recommendations for how businesses of all sizes might deal with uncertainty.
Content Distribution Software Market 2026 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate
Content Distribution Software Market is 2027 Research Report on Global professional and comprehensive report on the Content Distribution Software Market. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on the ground insights. Content Distribution Software Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
FPT Invests in LTS Inc., Strengthening Consulting Capabilities in Japan
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider, FPT, today announced its investment in Japanese business consulting services provider LTS Inc., becoming its strategic shareholder. The investment is expected to help FPT strengthen its capabilities in Japan’s consulting industry and target more double-digit million-dollar deals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006099/en/ FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh (attended online), together with FPT Japan and LTS Inc. representatives at the signing ceremony (Tokyo, Japan) (Photo: Business Wire)
