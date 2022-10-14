ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
drifttravel.com

Travel as a Plus-Size Person – advice to make your next vacation more comfortable.

Mark Wolters, host of the popular travel and culture program Wolter’s World, knows only too well the difficulties heavyset travelers can have while exploring the world. He’s a larger-than-life advocate for happy and adventurous travel and encourages fellow plus-size travelers to have the same positive mindset. Mark has been travelling the globe and running his successful YouTube channel, Wolters World, for decades; he’s filmed in over 50 countries, boasts almost 1 million subscribers and has well over 200 million views. Despite his weight, he’s a trailblazer and has hiked the Inca Trail in Peru, walked the Great Wall of China and seen the incredible sites in the world’s most romantic city, Paris.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Full-steam ahead at 100: the Flying Scotsman set for centenary UK tour

It’s looking pretty spry for a centenarian. Its body painted in mirror-finish British Rail green, its wheels and smokebox gleaming black and its name picked out in bright gold. The Flying Scotsman, the world’s most famous steam locomotive, turns 100 in February, and for the past six months has been undergoing a thorough overhaul in a Lancashire workshop in preparation for a national programme of events to celebrate its birthday.
WORLD
Becca C

Solo Female Travel Destinations in the USA

Are you planning to travel solo and you’re wondering where you should go for solo female travel in the USA? Keep on reading to see some of our top suggestions for solo travel destinations in the USA.
MotorBiscuit

6 Tips for Driving In the Snow

Winter is coming and there will be snow on the ground, which can make it tough to drive. Here are six driving tips that can help you this upcoming winter season. The post 6 Tips for Driving In the Snow appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
getnews.info

Save The Girls: Launching The Amazing Touch Screen Purse

The touch screen purses from Save the Girls are extremely trendy apart from their incredible functionalities. They also sell vertical crossbody purses, horizontal crossbody purses, iPad/tablet messenger bags, and other accessories. Phones are invariably every girl’s accessory nowadays. They may leave the house without shades but not their phones. Knowing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This Whimsical New Thailand Resort Has Suites Styled Like Luxury Train Cars

The inspiration for the new InterContinental Khao Yai stretches all the way back to the 1800s, when Thailand’s King Rama V was among the first Asian monarchs to visit many of Europe’s key capitals, including Paris, Vienna and London. Much of it conducted by rail, his grand tour was a revelation for the king—and consequential for his homeland, encouraging him to support the introduction of train travel to Thailand.  The story of Rama V’s trailblazing European odyssey always resonated with architect and designer Bill Bensley, who once spent summers “taking groups of old ladies on a train from Vancouver Island all...
TRAVEL
getnews.info

25Home Hits It Out Of The Park Again With Their Air Leather Pad Sofa

Made with the stunning and durable air leather 25Home provides, the new sofa is bringing affordable luxury to homes everywhere. Numerous style, color, and size options make it easy to find the best piece for any living room needs. 25Home is making a name for themselves as an affordable, Nordic-designed...
INTERIOR DESIGN
generalaviationnews.com

Pilot mistakenly pulls mixture control instead of carb heat

The pilot reported that, while on final approach to the airport in Bishop, California, he was high, so he reduced power, extended 10° of flaps, and entered a slip while he applied carburetor heat. Shortly after the engine lost power. He unsuccessfully attempted to restart the Cessna 150’s engine....
BISHOP, CA
vinlove.net

Hunter found a 16-story “huge” honeycomb weighing 21kg in the border forest

A hunter in Ha Tinh hunted a beehive up to 16 floors, 1.3m long, weighing about 21kg in the forest area bordering Laos. The hunting season for wild bees in Huong Son district, Ha Tinh province usually starts from July to September of the lunar calendar. One day at the end of the crop, Mr. Nguyen Kim Dung (35 years old, residing in Tay Son town, Huong Son district) went hunting in the forest area of ​​Son Kim 2 commune, Huong Son district, bordering Laos.
ANIMALS
12tomatoes.com

Man Uses Umbrella And Cement To Create DIY Fish Pond

We love to see ponds in people’s backyards but when you do your homework on the process, it can be a turn-off. There is a lot of work that goes into them. Yes, you can hire someone who will do it for you but this is very expensive. That’s why so many people are looking to do it themselves. This is not as appealing as you would think, though.
GARDENING
getnews.info

Augusta Limousine responds to a changing travel market with luxury car services.

Augusta Limousine provides quality, dependable luxury services to help people experience the best airport car service, black car, chauffeur, and limo services. The travel market has undergone various changes over the past couple of years, with more convenience, luxury, and customer needs getting infused into the industry. Today, most people want to travel in style, enjoy certain comforts and show up to events in style.
AUGUSTA, GA
jalopyjournal.com

The Unknown ’31 Roadster

I don’t know about you, but I kinda dig original 50s era hot rods that have a ‘privateer’ quality to them… Roadster like this one with lots of personality, that was obviously garage-built by someone on a budget, and never intended to be a fancy Hot Rod magazine cover car. Check out those wheel-mounted front cycle fenders and the clear sun visors on the mystery windshield. If this particular jalopy looks familiar to you, it was featured on the cover of Pat Ganahl’s Lost Hot Rods II and seen in the Suede Palace during the 2014 GNRS in Pomona. The Unknown ’31 is now for sale in an upcoming Broad Arrow auction, and it could be yours!
CARS
Field & Stream

Retro Camo, Benelli vs Stoeger, and the Final Word on .308 vs .300 Win. Mag.

Q: What is the biggest duck blind you’ve ever seen? —Harrison, D., via email. A: On my first trip to Arkansas back in the ’80s, I hunted with a group that had built huge platforms up in the cypress trees that would have done the extended Swiss Family Robinson or a sizable band of Ewoks proud. I remember one in particular, 15 feet up in the trees, that was nothing more than a floor with a railing around it. You could have hunted a dozen or more people across the front and still had room to play ping-pong behind them.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy