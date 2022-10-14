ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
getnews.info

Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
AGRICULTURE
getnews.info

Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%

The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
getnews.info

Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast

“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Digital Signature Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope

“Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).”
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027

DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
MARKETS
getnews.info

A Danish Tech Company is Disrupting the Search for Medical Distributors

The old ways of finding and training distributors are completely over. The Danish company A2Nitro will support medical companies around the world by creating and supporting the foundation of a successful partnership. The world is going into a crisis and the search for new distributors is going to be even...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company congratulates China’s State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) on adding two additional AP1000 ® technology-based plants in China to its growing list of newbuild projects. China’s State Council recently approved the two units owned by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) at Lianjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006094/en/ Westinghouse Adds Two AP1000® Technology-based Reactors in China (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
alpenhornnews.com

Global Terminal Block Connector Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

New latest Report on “ Terminal Block Connector Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Industrial , Power Management and Other), by Type (Single Row and Dual Row), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Terminal Block Connector Industry Growth & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
MARKETS
getnews.info

Pest Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2026

Pest control has witnessed strong growth due to public health concerns and an increase in the frequency of pest infestations due to climate changes. The global pest control market is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing scope of urbanization and climate change has had a profound impact on pest proliferation, which has witnessed a significant increase over the past decade. The increasing scope of infrastructure and development of megacities has witnessed immense growth in the Asia Pacific and South America, which are among the fastest-growing markets for pest control solutions. The pest control market has been evolving for decades. Due to the growing demand for pest control from the residential sector, the development of automated traps and biological methods in the form of integrated pest management has benefited the market.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Aviation Analytics Market worth $4.7 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.0%

The Aviation analytics market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027 from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Aviation Analytics Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Application, End-User (MROs, Airlines, Airports, OEMs), Business Function, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aviation Analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced aviation technologies is one of the major driving factor for the demand of Aviation Analytics market.
BUSINESS
alpenhornnews.com

Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 Ã¢â?¬â?? 2026

Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Audible and Visible Signal Equipment market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
MARKETS
alpenhornnews.com

Content Distribution Software Market 2026 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate

Content Distribution Software Market is 2027 Research Report on Global professional and comprehensive report on the Content Distribution Software Market. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on the ground insights. Content Distribution Software Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
SOFTWARE
takeitcool.com

Global Citric Acid Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of the Compound in the Food and Beverage Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Citric Acid Market Price, Size, Trend, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global citric acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like forms, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest...
MARKETS
Flying Magazine

More Strong Growth Forecast for BizAv Sector in 2023 Onward

Honeywell revealed its 2022 Global Business Aviation Outlook on Sunday evening ahead of the opening of NBAA-BACE in Orlando. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. With challenges and uncertainty that continue to loom globally, the market for turbine business aircraft remains stubbornly robust, according to the recent annual survey compiled and crunched by Honeywell Aerospace’s analytics team.
ORLANDO, FL
alpenhornnews.com

OTN Transport and Switching Equipment Market Structure, Industry Inspection, and Forecast 2026

This report immediately illustrates the global OTN Transport and Switching Equipment market principles. It includes sector definitions and classes as well as segmentation by product class, industries, inspections and producers. This report will give you reliable information about the participants, geographies, and OTN Transport and Switching Equipment product types, as well as software. All the data was compiled from both current and past data.
