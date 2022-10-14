Leading provider of EV infrastructure systems, ChargeNexus, LLC., gets the Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) certification from the State of Texas. The forward-thinking team of professionals at ChargeNexus led by the passionate Arnold Parker has added a feather to its hat as the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts recently certified the company, after meeting the requirements of the State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program. ChargeNexus LLC has built a reputation as the go-to provider of innovative EV solutions, offering top-notch charging stations and other related services for Residential and Commercial Applications.

