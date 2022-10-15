ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Growth Outlook for Ion Exchange Resins Market to 2025| The Dow Chemical Company, Lanxess AG, Purolite Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Thermax Limited and Others

By admin
getnews.info
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
AGRICULTURE
getnews.info

Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%

The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
getnews.info

Digital Signature Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope

“Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).”
MARKETS
getnews.info

Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast

“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
MARKETS
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
rigzone.com

CF Industries, ExxonMobil, EnLink Midstream Pen CO2 Capture Deal

CF Industries, ExxonMobil and EnLink Midstream have set out to develop a CO2 capture project in Louisiana. — CF Industries has reached a commercial agreement with ExxonMobil, the largest of its kind, to capture and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually from CF Industries’ manufacturing complex in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
alpenhornnews.com

Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market 2021 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview

The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

The ag equipment market is ‘turbulent’

Combine harvester sales were up in September over August this year, while total tractor sales fell, according to a report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Total agriculture equipment sales in the United States were above the five year average in September, but sales were down in nearly all...
AGRICULTURE
alpenhornnews.com

Global Terminal Block Connector Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

New latest Report on “ Terminal Block Connector Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Industrial , Power Management and Other), by Type (Single Row and Dual Row), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Terminal Block Connector Industry Growth & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
MARKETS
alpenhornnews.com

Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 Ã¢â?¬â?? 2026

Audible and Visible Signal Equipment Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Audible and Visible Signal Equipment market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
MARKETS
getnews.info

HSL Management Europe KB Announces Increased Focus on Commodities

HSL Management Europe KB has reported an increased focus on commodities from it’s retail clients. Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB has today announced it would increase its focus on commodities investing, despite growing concerns over inflation and market volatility. The increased commitment demonstrates how HSL Management...
MARKETS
alpenhornnews.com

Hospital Lightings Market Growth and key Industry Players 2022 Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

The Hospital Lightings market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Hospital Lightings market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Hospital Lightings .
MARKETS
alpenhornnews.com

Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Report 2021 â?? Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026

Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market research report examines and anticipates several countries throughout the world, as well as current trends and possibilities in the region. Research objective. The latest research report on Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market, highlights the typical parameters such as consumption value and volume, while also...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027

DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
MARKETS
alpenhornnews.com

Mowing Boat Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2021-2026|Covid-19 Recovery

Mowing Boat Market Report offers a Comprehensive view about the competitive landscape of the Mowing Boat market and includes a deep description of performance by some of the key global players completing in the market. Moreover, the report offers a full information about the position, scope of growth, and prospects of new participants or players in the market.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy