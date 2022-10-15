Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Bandon's Tupper Rock is S. Oregon Coast History Long Gone, Almost Forgotten
(Bandon, Oregon) – There is quite a bit of scenery on the Oregon coast that has changed since European settlers began hitting these shores, and some more dramatically than others. In some cases, entire shorelines have been shifted (parts of Warrenton / Gearhart didn't exist until the jetties were created at the Columbia River), and in others it was just a natural process (like the arch at Oceanside). (Photo courtesy Bandon Historical Society)
Oregon City stuns Lakeridge with late comeback, snaps Three Rivers losing streak at 19 games
Oregon City 29, Lakeridge 28The Pioneers rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter, taking the lead with 1:24 left on Ben Schneider’s touchdown pass to Thomas Borden followed by a two-point conversion on a trick play, to defeat the Pacers (2-5, 0-3 Three Rivers League) at Pioneer Memorial ...
Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Portland Retro Gaming Expo
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend at the Oregon Convention Center, you can spend some quality time with Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and a number of other classic video games. The Retro Gaming Expo will host nearly 200 vendors and exhibitors from all over the United States from Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16.
HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1
June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
KGW
Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
KVAL
Injured eagle recovers from pellet gun wound
REEDSPORT, Ore. — A young bald eagle was released back to the wild on the coast Friday, after recovering from being shot down with a pellet gun. The injured eagle was found by a couple near Reedsport recently, as they came to the rescue. They took it to the...
Oregon's first Latino-owned brewery gets ready to open second location
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez said it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kind of bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said. "We just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
thatoregonlife.com
Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts
Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
kezi.com
Fall Chinook salmon run looks stronger this year, officials say
BANDON, Ore.- The salmon run looks a lot stronger this year compared to years past, thanks to the help of multiple agencies and local volunteers. This year the tribe negotiated a cooperative management agreement with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the two agencies are leading efforts together to capture adult salmon as they return to Bandon’s Ferry Creek.
Beware of the Bloody Bandage Man of Cannon Beach, Oregon
Cannon Beach, Oregon is a must-see destination for any tourist traveling the Northwest. Even the locals like to come here and walk the miles of beach and get a pic of Haystack Rock for the 'gram. In many ways, it's an idyllic oceanside community. So of course, its hiding something.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
KVAL
Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years
ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
The Old Spaghetti Factory: 11 Facts About The Restaurant
When Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first Old Spaghetti Factory in Portland, Oregon, in 1969, their goals were simple: To offer comforting, affordable meals in a welcoming, family-friendly setting. A second-generation restaurateur, Guss Dussin understood the financial and logistical challenges of running a restaurant and decided to focus on pasta, a relatively inexpensive food he knew would be popular with a wide range of diners.
KVAL
One year later, Salem teen still missing
SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
KVAL
Biden has busy second day in Portland with town hall, reception for Tina Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden had a busy Saturday in the Rose City as his visit to the western United States comes to an end. Air Force One touched down at the Portland International Airport Friday evening, and the president spoke at a volunteer event with Oregon Democrats. He stayed downtown overnight.
Oregon baby is second patient to undergo landmark fetal surgery for spina bifida
DAMASCUS, Ore. — An Oregon baby became the second person in the world to undergo a ground breaking surgery after he was diagnosed with spina bifida while still in the womb. Tobi Maginnis, now 8 months old, was born happy and healthy thanks to the procedure by a team of doctors at the University of California, Davis.
