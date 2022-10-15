ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
beachconnection.net

Bandon's Tupper Rock is S. Oregon Coast History Long Gone, Almost Forgotten

(Bandon, Oregon) – There is quite a bit of scenery on the Oregon coast that has changed since European settlers began hitting these shores, and some more dramatically than others. In some cases, entire shorelines have been shifted (parts of Warrenton / Gearhart didn't exist until the jetties were created at the Columbia River), and in others it was just a natural process (like the arch at Oceanside). (Photo courtesy Bandon Historical Society)
BANDON, OR
KGW

Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Portland Retro Gaming Expo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend at the Oregon Convention Center, you can spend some quality time with Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and a number of other classic video games. The Retro Gaming Expo will host nearly 200 vendors and exhibitors from all over the United States from Friday, Oct. 14, to Sunday, Oct. 16.
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1

June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
SHERWOOD, OR
KGW

Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back

PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Injured eagle recovers from pellet gun wound

REEDSPORT, Ore. — A young bald eagle was released back to the wild on the coast Friday, after recovering from being shot down with a pellet gun. The injured eagle was found by a couple near Reedsport recently, as they came to the rescue. They took it to the...
REEDSPORT, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Visiting This Oregon College Is Like Going To Hogwarts

Reed College isn’t a magical castle with a headmaster who has a long gray beard, though it certainly feels like a magical place when you walk past it’s majestic old buildings. This pretty college in Portland Oregon, founded in 1908 doesn’t have a Forbidden Forest like Hogwarts, though it does have a lake and towering stately trees for students to admire, and a long history as one of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Fall Chinook salmon run looks stronger this year, officials say

BANDON, Ore.- The salmon run looks a lot stronger this year compared to years past, thanks to the help of multiple agencies and local volunteers. This year the tribe negotiated a cooperative management agreement with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the two agencies are leading efforts together to capture adult salmon as they return to Bandon’s Ferry Creek.
BANDON, OR
The Oregonian

She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Neewollah Parade returns to Roseburg after 3 years

ROSEBURG, Ore. — For the first time in three years, the beloved Neewollah Parade will return this Halloween in Roseburg. Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein will serve as grand marshal for a parade that’s considered part of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events providing a safe environment for families that will be trick or treating.
ROSEBURG, OR
Mashed

The Old Spaghetti Factory: 11 Facts About The Restaurant

When Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first Old Spaghetti Factory in Portland, Oregon, in 1969, their goals were simple: To offer comforting, affordable meals in a welcoming, family-friendly setting. A second-generation restaurateur, Guss Dussin understood the financial and logistical challenges of running a restaurant and decided to focus on pasta, a relatively inexpensive food he knew would be popular with a wide range of diners.
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

One year later, Salem teen still missing

SALEM, Ore. — October 15th marks one-year since the last known sighting of 18-year-old Ezra Mayhugh. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that Mayhugh was last seen after being dropped off by a friend in downtown Salem, on October 15, 2021. He was 17 at the time he was reported missing.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy