New York City, NY

technode.global

Singapore's Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private to boost wealth management business

Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth advisory platform, announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Carret Private Investments Limited, a Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office that serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and charitable organisations. Endowus was established in Singapore as the first, and...
BUSINESS
zobuz.com

Today We Know Giuseppe, Entrepreneur with a Trading Company that will be Listed on the Stock Exchange

Giuseppe Eros Lana, founders of ‘‘Trading Millimetrico” – a trademark registered with the EUIPO and WIPO composed of a team of professionals with decades of experience (and in 3 years listed on the stock exchange) – and ”Alfa Advisor” – an artificial intelligence Expert Advisor that has passed hundreds of tests and quality standards with extreme success before being released to the public.
STOCKS
fundselectorasia.com

Raffles Family Office expands into digital assets

Raffles Family Office has launched Revo Digital Family Office (Revo DFO), a new platform that allows ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families to invest in digital assets. “The growing interest in digital assets shown by UHNW investors in Asia presents new opportunities for the wealth management industry, but it is at risk of being overlooked and underserved,” said Revo DFO CEO Ray Tam.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
MIDDLE EAST
kitco.com

Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
CHINA
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Binance launched a $500 million fund to provide loans to struggling Bitcoin miners

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Huobi Token, rising 81%. Coinbase Global entered into a partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s Google over cloud services, its latest corporate pact after prior accords with BlackRock and Meta platforms. Google cloud will enable some customers, starting with those in the web3 industry, to pay using cryptocurrencies through Coinbase. Google will also use Coinbase Prime for institutional crypto services, writes Bloomberg.
MARKETS
Money

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures

Fintechs offering BaaS services in U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% of COIN Stock to Fund Life Extension, Scientific Research

Coinbase CEO Armstrong will funnel about $54 million to projects aiming to extend human life and reward academic research via crypto. Brian Armstrong, CEO of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange Coinbase, announced on Twitter that he will sell off about 2% of his Coinbase holdings to fund scientific research, sending the stock price tumbling amid an executive exodus in the crypto industry.
MARKETS
getnews.info

Waxtrix Limited solves the greatest Crypto trading problem with its Crypto Scalping trading technique

Waxtrix Limited is a premier Cryptocurrency Trading and Fund Management Company proficient in generating profit through Crypto Scalping. Cryptocurrencies are digital golds — harder, stronger, faster and smarter than any money that has preceded it. The global cryptocurrency market is experiencing an unprecedented boom. The market is at $2 trillion dollar and growing. It’s a gold mine that Waxtrix Limited wants its clients to tap from.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
getnews.info

The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 15th, 2022 – Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fortune

‘It’s not just what you do, but the why’: Threshold Ventures cofounder Emily Melton on the success of startups

Emily Melton, cofounder and managing partner of Threshold Ventures (center), at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2022 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The economic fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflationary environments have impacted the investments and strategies of entrepreneurs over the past two years, emphasizing the need for purpose in a successful startup.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
technode.global

Hong Kong's imBee raises $5M Series A funding led by DCM Ventures

ImBee, a Hong Kong-headquartered chat management platform, announced Monday that it has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, to advance its platform offerings, go deeper into existing markets and expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Levering imBee’s success in delivering...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks

Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
BEAUTY & FASHION

