technode.global
Singapore's Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private to boost wealth management business
Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth advisory platform, announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Carret Private Investments Limited, a Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office that serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and charitable organisations. Endowus was established in Singapore as the first, and...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
zobuz.com
Today We Know Giuseppe, Entrepreneur with a Trading Company that will be Listed on the Stock Exchange
Giuseppe Eros Lana, founders of ‘‘Trading Millimetrico” – a trademark registered with the EUIPO and WIPO composed of a team of professionals with decades of experience (and in 3 years listed on the stock exchange) – and ”Alfa Advisor” – an artificial intelligence Expert Advisor that has passed hundreds of tests and quality standards with extreme success before being released to the public.
fundselectorasia.com
Raffles Family Office expands into digital assets
Raffles Family Office has launched Revo Digital Family Office (Revo DFO), a new platform that allows ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families to invest in digital assets. “The growing interest in digital assets shown by UHNW investors in Asia presents new opportunities for the wealth management industry, but it is at risk of being overlooked and underserved,” said Revo DFO CEO Ray Tam.
From Wall Street to Uniswap: COO Mary-Catherine Lader sees the future of finance decentralized
Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For some, leaving Wall Street for the free-wheeling world of DeFi would be a scary prospect. For Lader, it's the place to be even after the recent collapse of Terra. Even with the...
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
REVEALED: Saudi Arabia's futuristic Neom city is luring top executives from major US firms like Amazon and Cisco with TAX-FREE $1.1M salaries
Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity project Neom has lured top executives from US companies such as Amazon and Cisco with rich salary offers and the prospect of no income taxes, according to a new report. Senior executives on Neom's leadership team, composed of roughly 20 Saudis and foreigners, are being...
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
kitco.com
Chinese think tank calls for the creation of an "Asian yuan"
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The proposal was put forth in the September issue of the World Affairs journal by researchers Liu Dongmin,...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Binance launched a $500 million fund to provide loans to struggling Bitcoin miners
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Huobi Token, rising 81%. Coinbase Global entered into a partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s Google over cloud services, its latest corporate pact after prior accords with BlackRock and Meta platforms. Google cloud will enable some customers, starting with those in the web3 industry, to pay using cryptocurrencies through Coinbase. Google will also use Coinbase Prime for institutional crypto services, writes Bloomberg.
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% of COIN Stock to Fund Life Extension, Scientific Research
Coinbase CEO Armstrong will funnel about $54 million to projects aiming to extend human life and reward academic research via crypto. Brian Armstrong, CEO of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange Coinbase, announced on Twitter that he will sell off about 2% of his Coinbase holdings to fund scientific research, sending the stock price tumbling amid an executive exodus in the crypto industry.
getnews.info
getnews.info
Why the CEO of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, doesn't give his employees verbal compliments
"If you do something well, you may hear from others: 'good job, great work, etc.' Probably not so much from me," Changpeng Zhao wrote.
‘It’s not just what you do, but the why’: Threshold Ventures cofounder Emily Melton on the success of startups
Emily Melton, cofounder and managing partner of Threshold Ventures (center), at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit 2022 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. The economic fluctuations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflationary environments have impacted the investments and strategies of entrepreneurs over the past two years, emphasizing the need for purpose in a successful startup.
technode.global
Hong Kong's imBee raises $5M Series A funding led by DCM Ventures
ImBee, a Hong Kong-headquartered chat management platform, announced Monday that it has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, to advance its platform offerings, go deeper into existing markets and expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Levering imBee’s success in delivering...
getnews.info
