Related
getnews.info
Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market
DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hepatic Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatic Cirrhosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market...
getnews.info
Kidney Transplant Rejection Market to Witness Growth by (2022-2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Medeor Therapeutics, Talaris Therapeutics, CSL Behring
The Kidney Transplant Rejection market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Kidney Transplant Rejection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Kidney Transplant Rejection market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
healio.com
FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF
ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
cgtlive.com
Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
getnews.info
Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%
The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
getnews.info
Digital Signature Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope
“Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).”
getnews.info
Environmental Remediation Market worth $163.4 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.4%
[262 Pages Report] The Environmental Remediation market is projected to grow from USD 109.3 billion in 2022 to USD 163.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium (Soil and Groundwater), Technology (Bioremediation,...
getnews.info
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
getnews.info
Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Analysis: 100+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s, “Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Type 2 Diabetes mellitus pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
getnews.info
Ovarian Cancer Market to Register Sustainable Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32) – DelveInsight | Clovis Oncology (Rubraca/rucaparib), ImmunoGen (Mirvetuximab soravtansine/IMGN853), Genentech
As per DelveInsight, the Ovarian Cancer market size shall grow in the coming years owing to the increased Research and Development (R&D) activities in the therapeutics segment and growth in the patient pool. Pharmaceutical companies are working toward developing potential therapies for ovarian cancer to fulfill the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics.
getnews.info
Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 50+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Players – AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, and Others
DelveInsight’s, “Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Myocardial Infarction pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
getnews.info
Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast
“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
News-Medical.net
Biosense Webster launches HELIOSTAR™ in Europe, the first radiofrequency Balloon Ablation Catheter, enabling physicians to perform more efficient cardiac ablations
Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, today announced the European launch of the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter – the first radiofrequency balloon ablation catheter – The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is indicated for use in catheter-based cardiac electrophysiological mapping (stimulating and recording) of the atria and, when used with a compatible multi-channel RF generator, for cardiac ablation.
getnews.info
Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027
DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
getnews.info
Mainz Biomed’s Colorectal And Pancreatic Cancer Screening Diagnostics Are More Than Life Savers, They Are Significant Value Drivers ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is earning bullish sentiment. Rightly so. This thinly traded molecular genetics diagnostics company is doing the right things at the right time. So right, in fact, that’s its been able to decouple from weakness in the smallcap biotech sector as investors pay closer attention to its cancer diagnostics products portfolio that could appreciably strengthen its revenue-generating ability.
born2invest.com
Ability Pharma Receives 2 Million From the Government for Its Cancer Treatment
Financial backing for Abilty Pharma. The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received €2 million from the government to advance its anticancer treatment, according to Carles Domènech, CEO of Ability Pharma. The Catalan company has received the amount as non-dilutive funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation to accelerate...
getnews.info
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Increased Focus on Commodities
HSL Management Europe KB has reported an increased focus on commodities from it’s retail clients. Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB has today announced it would increase its focus on commodities investing, despite growing concerns over inflation and market volatility. The increased commitment demonstrates how HSL Management...
getnews.info
Red Wolf Technology Joins Forces with Distribution Partner Injured Gadgets in the American Market
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company and the developer of the Primo Polishing System™. The company has partnered with Injured Gadgets to distribute its mobile device repair products. As the new handset market cools and the secondary market heats up, services that add value to used...
