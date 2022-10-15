ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market

DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hepatic Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatic Cirrhosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market...
INDUSTRY
getnews.info

Kidney Transplant Rejection Market to Witness Growth by (2022-2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Medeor Therapeutics, Talaris Therapeutics, CSL Behring

The Kidney Transplant Rejection market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Kidney Transplant Rejection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Kidney Transplant Rejection market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Kidney Transplant Rejection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
MARKETS
healio.com

FDA approves subcutaneous, self-administered furosemide for congestion in chronic HF

ScPharmaceuticals Inc. announced the FDA approved its self-administered subcutaneous furosemide injection for the treatment of congestion from fluid overload in adults with NYHA II and III chronic HF. The new formulation of furosemide (Furoscix) 80 mg is the only FDA-approved subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy

Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
CANCER
cgtlive.com

Anti-HIV CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient

Preclinical research showed the therapy was able to reduce cellular HIV infection by up to 99% in an in vitro model and more than 97% in a mouse model. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT04648046) of Caring Cross’s Anti-HIV DuoCAR-T cell therapy (LVgp120duoCAR-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy intended to target HIV cells for elimination.1.
SCIENCE
getnews.info

Aircraft Sensors Market worth $7.0 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 8.3%

The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report “Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The need for advanced sensor network across different platforms for the need to ensure health of aircraft systems and efficient operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
reviewofoptometry.com

How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye

This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
getnews.info

Digital Signature Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope

“Adobe Inc. (US), OneSpan (US), Thales (France), DocuSign, Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Zoho (India), Secured Signing (New Zealand), Entrust Datacard (US), DigiCert, Inc. (US), IdenTrust (US), GlobalSign (US), Symtrax (US), ComSignTrust (Israel), Multicert (Portugal), AlphaTrust Corporation (US), SunGard SIGNiX Inc. (US), Notarius (Canada), RNTrust (UAE), Bit4id Ltd (Italy), and LAWtrust (South Africa).”
MARKETS
getnews.info

WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions

Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Analysis: 100+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s, “Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Type 2 Diabetes mellitus pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
HEALTH
getnews.info

Ovarian Cancer Market to Register Sustainable Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-32) – DelveInsight | Clovis Oncology (Rubraca/rucaparib), ImmunoGen (Mirvetuximab soravtansine/IMGN853), Genentech

As per DelveInsight, the Ovarian Cancer market size shall grow in the coming years owing to the increased Research and Development (R&D) activities in the therapeutics segment and growth in the patient pool. Pharmaceutical companies are working toward developing potential therapies for ovarian cancer to fulfill the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics.
CANCER
getnews.info

Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 50+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Players – AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, and Others

DelveInsight’s, “Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Myocardial Infarction pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
getnews.info

Location Analytics Market Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape, Key Regions and Investments Forecast

“IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Western Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software(India).”. Location Analytics Market by Component...
MARKETS
News-Medical.net

Biosense Webster launches HELIOSTAR™ in Europe, the first radiofrequency Balloon Ablation Catheter, enabling physicians to perform more efficient cardiac ablations

Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, today announced the European launch of the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter – the first radiofrequency balloon ablation catheter – The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is indicated for use in catheter-based cardiac electrophysiological mapping (stimulating and recording) of the atria and, when used with a compatible multi-channel RF generator, for cardiac ablation.
HEALTH SERVICES
getnews.info

Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027

DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
MARKETS
getnews.info

Mainz Biomed’s Colorectal And Pancreatic Cancer Screening Diagnostics Are More Than Life Savers, They Are Significant Value Drivers ($MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is earning bullish sentiment. Rightly so. This thinly traded molecular genetics diagnostics company is doing the right things at the right time. So right, in fact, that’s its been able to decouple from weakness in the smallcap biotech sector as investors pay closer attention to its cancer diagnostics products portfolio that could appreciably strengthen its revenue-generating ability.
CANCER
born2invest.com

Ability Pharma Receives 2 Million From the Government for Its Cancer Treatment

Financial backing for Abilty Pharma. The Spanish biopharmaceutical company has received €2 million from the government to advance its anticancer treatment, according to Carles Domènech, CEO of Ability Pharma. The Catalan company has received the amount as non-dilutive funding from the Ministry of Science and Innovation to accelerate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
getnews.info

HSL Management Europe KB Announces Increased Focus on Commodities

HSL Management Europe KB has reported an increased focus on commodities from it’s retail clients. Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB has today announced it would increase its focus on commodities investing, despite growing concerns over inflation and market volatility. The increased commitment demonstrates how HSL Management...
MARKETS

