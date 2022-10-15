ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February

By Tara Jakeway
WPBF News 25
 2 days ago
Comments / 41

Concrete Jungle
2d ago

My girlfriend literally told me about this lady’s case days before she did this. She tried to baker act herself saying she was a danger to herself and others. They held her for a couple days then released her and the day after she was released this happened. The mental institute should of never released her if she wasn’t ready to be

Reply
22
Raine Johnson
2d ago

Wow so she can get away with running a vehicle into a crowd of people and gets insanity for damn sakes she is a lawyer she is sound of body and mind

Reply(2)
10
user in Fl.
2d ago

wouldn't have been that way if she was white. she'd be locked up as a terrorist.

Reply
20
 

