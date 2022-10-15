South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February

Read full article on original website
Concrete Jungle
2d ago
My girlfriend literally told me about this lady’s case days before she did this. She tried to baker act herself saying she was a danger to herself and others. They held her for a couple days then released her and the day after she was released this happened. The mental institute should of never released her if she wasn’t ready to be
Reply
22
Raine Johnson
2d ago
Wow so she can get away with running a vehicle into a crowd of people and gets insanity for damn sakes she is a lawyer she is sound of body and mind
Reply(2)
10
user in Fl.
2d ago
wouldn't have been that way if she was white. she'd be locked up as a terrorist.
Reply
20
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina Andras
DDS4Vets connects service dogs with veterans during annual galaK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Related
Florida killer-clown case trial delayed: Female defendant accused of killing woman in 1990
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time.
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
Man fatally shot Sunday in West Palm Beach
A man died after being shot Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive in West Palm Beach.
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. One victim was left in critical condition.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
cw34.com
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam.
WPBF News 25
Student arrested after threatening mass shooting at Palm Beach State College
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Police arrested a Palm Beach State College student after he made several posts threatening a mass shooting on the college campus. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday at the state college's Boca Raton campus. At the campus, deputies met with...
South Florida woman arrested after 10-month-old ingests fentanyl and dies
A Florida woman's been arrested after an infant in her care died from ingesting fentanyl.
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.
cw34.com
Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
Boynton Beach motorcyclist, 48, dies after crash in western Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. William Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Military Trail near Beechwood Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into a Lincoln sedan making a U-turn from the northbound left-turn lane.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
Palm Beach State College students relieved after arrest of fellow student
Students at Palm Beach State College are breathing a sigh of relief after a fellow student was arrested for making an online threat of a mass shooting.
3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.
Boca Raton Woman Claims Broken Sound Broke Her, Sues
Struck By Golf Cart, She Says, At Broken Sound Golf Course. No Explanation As To HOW She Was Struck By Golf Cart… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing the Broken Sound Country Club, claiming she was struck by a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
Florida Authorities Capture Huge 10-Foot Alligator Seen Swimming in the Ocean
Folks hanging out on the beach in Delray Beach, Florida got a huge surprise this morning as a massive 10-Foot Alligator swam close to shore. It is a very rare sight to see an alligator swimming in the ocean. Not only is it rare it is actually completely terrifying. Imagine swimming off the coast and turning around to see one coming at you. Definitely not something I would want to experience.
Comments / 41