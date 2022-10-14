Read full article on original website
The US’ first wind-solar-battery project is now online and can power around 100,000 homes
The first utility-scale energy plant of its kind combining solar power, wind power, and battery storage opened up recently and started providing power in North America. The project, called Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facilities, is co-owned by NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, and Portland General Electric (PGE). Located in northern Oregon, the...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Australian research finds cost-effective way to recycle solar panels
Process involves using electrostatic separation on PV panels to collect valuable materials, reducing them to 2-3% of original weight
Kobe Steel's U.S. unit signs technology deal with Sweden's H2 Green Steel
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Wednesday its U.S. unit, Midrex Technologies, has signed a contract with Swedish steel venture H2 Green Steel to supply its technology for a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant running on 100% hydrogen.
CNBC
A shift in global energy demand could be coming this winter
"We love [oil] as a multiyear play," Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, told CNBC's Bob Pisani on Monday on "ETF Edge." "But there are major supply constraints to the energy markets." Van Eck, who manages the VanEck Oil Services fund and many other commodity ETFs, noted that the minimum...
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Upworthy
A Scottish nightclub now runs on renewable energy generated from the body heat on its dancefloor
A few years ago, Andrew Fleming-Brown—the managing director of SWG3, a Glasgow arts venue—realized that his company wasn't doing enough to support sustainability. Then, a solution presented itself. "We realized that our audiences could be our source of energy," he told The Guardian. To make his vision a reality, Fleming-Brown got in touch with inventor David Townsend and his geothermal energy consultancy company, TownRock Energy. It took them a little over a year to come up with Bodyheat, a system that creates renewable energy from body heat generated on the dancefloor.
torquenews.com
Australian Mine To Supply Lithium To Tesla, Ford and LG, Using Only Renewable Energy
The Kathleen Valley Lithium Project, from which more than 500,000 tons of lithium spodumene concentrate per year will be obtained to supply Tesla, Ford and LG, will be powered by 100 % green, renewable energies combined with battery packs. Australia is one of the main regions for the supply of...
Microvast’s Energy Division Launches New Energy Storage System (ESS) With Industry Leading 4.3MWh Energy Density Per Container
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the launch of its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005339/en/ Prototype Rendering - Microvast ESS Container (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Rooftop wind energy innovation claims 50% more energy than solar at same cost
A new bladeless wind energy unit, patented by Aeromine Technologies, is tackling the challenge of competing with rooftop solar as a local source of clean energy that can be integrated with the built environment. The scalable, “motionless” wind energy unit can produce 50% more energy than rooftop solar at the same cost, said the company.
FOX Reno
Lithium site in rural Nevada helping energy independence as demand skyrockets
SILVER PEAK, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The demand for lithium ion batteries has never been higher with more electric vehicles on the road now more than ever more. A Nevada lithium facility is ramping up to double its production to meet demand. "We produce around 5,000...
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
3 ASX mineral companies addressing clean energy & precious metal market | Invest Nest Webinar
Green energy metals, like copper and lithium, have been garnering a lot of attention thanks to the critical role that they play in the green energy transition. Green energy generation consumes more minerals as compared to the traditional energy generation methods. Given this importance, green energy metals are categorized as critical metals.
Global carbon capture project pipeline swells 44% in past year-report
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The pipeline for projects to capture and store carbon emissions has grown around 44% in the past twelve months to 244 million tonnes a year, the Global CCS Institute think-tank said on Monday.
schoolbusfleet.com
Fueling the Future: Green-Powered Technology
Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are the talk of fleets across the country these days. And in those discussions, electric vehicles tend to ride shotgun, with green fuel technology often taking a backseat. But as school bus fleet operators increasingly raise concerns about whether their local grids can handle the energy load needed, green fuel tech seems to be taking the lead more and more.
pv-magazine-usa.com
A lot more than solar on the floor at RE+
It’s understandable why RE+ (renewable energy plus) changed their name from “Solar Power” International. Even though solar still dominates the floor at the show, there are many other clean energy products to see!. Parked near the entrance, electric and hydrogen buses were the first products to come...
getnews.info
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Increased Focus on Commodities
HSL Management Europe KB has reported an increased focus on commodities from it’s retail clients. Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB has today announced it would increase its focus on commodities investing, despite growing concerns over inflation and market volatility. The increased commitment demonstrates how HSL Management...
BP to buy US biogas producer Archaea Energy for £3.6bn
BP has sealed a 4.1 billion dollar (£3.6 billion) deal to buy US renewables firm Archaea Energy.The move for the biogas producer is the latest deal by BP designed to rapidly grow its alternative fuels business in an effort to support its net zero ambitions.The British oil major has offered to buy Archaea for 26 dollars per share, representing 3.3 billion dollars and will take on debt worth a further 800 million dollars.BP said it will roughly double the company’s expected earnings from renewable natural gas, taking this to around 2 billion dollars by 2030.Houston-based Archaea Energy operates around 50...
