ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Proposal for Spindrift Drive beach stairs slips on question of funding

By Elisabeth Frausto
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzKig_0iZfa24600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiR1p_0iZfa24600
A project to redesign deteriorating stairs at the Spindrift Drive beach access has raised funding questions. (Screenshot by Elisabeth Frausto)

The La Jolla Shores Association delayed a vote this week on the direction of funding for a plan to reconstruct the stairs at the beach accessway next to The Marine Room restaurant off Spindrift Drive.

The planned repairs, in the works since 2018, are intended to improve conditions that have resulted in slips and injuries over the years, according to the project’s supporters.

The original plan called for a handrail to be affixed to a neighboring building, but that changed because of liability concerns for the property owner.

A July plan called for a freestanding railing not attached to private property and for a redesign and rebuild of the deteriorating lower stairs.

The design was approved in August by both LJSA and the La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee .

The latest plan dispenses with a handrail — though La Jollan Patrick Ahern, the project lead, said one could still be put up if needed or wanted.

During a review of the project at the Oct. 12 LJSA meeting, Ahern said the current design includes reconstructing the stairs so they descend slowly, inserting a landing after every two stairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cWm1_0iZfa24600
Current redesign plans for the Spindrift Drive beach access feature landings every two stairs and no handrail. (Screenshot by Elisabeth Frausto)

The design, done in collaboration with local resident and beach access advocate Kurt Hoffman, will continue the stairs at the corner of the residence on the left side of the access.

The length of the landings, Ahern said, negates the need for a handrail.

“It'll be just a gentle walk down,” he said.

The entire project is expected to cost $170,000. The first $100,000 is to come via the city of San Diego’s capital improvement projects list according to priorities set by City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla.

At the time the $100,000 was earmarked, the design was simply a handrail on the existing stairs, said LaCava’s field representative Steve Hadley.

“We thought [the $100,000] should have covered it,” Hadley said. The new design, however, “is obviously going to take a little more money than that.”

Ahern asked for LJSA approval to seek the rest of the funding from private sources, which would allow project developers to maintain control of it, he said.

Through private funding, “we can get the project done the way we want it as a benefit to all the community visitors and the city of San Diego,” Ahern said.

He added that the project might be completed faster and with higher quality than if entirely publicly funded.

LJSA President Janie Emerson said a combination of city funds and donations would make the project a “public-private hybrid” that would “dilute control.”

LaCava said at the meeting that "we're willing to have a conversation with [city] staff as to what options exist” for a project publicly and privately funded.

He added that the project might need a coastal development permit through the California Coastal Commission, as it involves construction in the beach area.

Such a requirement would “slow the process down, and it may impact the design as well,” Emerson said.

Since there isn’t “100 percent clarity on how the funding is going to work … I don't think we can really vote on it,” she said.

She encouraged Ahern, Hoffman and others involved to “go back and look at all the different possibilities for funding and prioritize them and find out what's possible.”

Ahern said he would follow that advice and return in November for a vote on funding.

Other LJSA news

New police captain: The San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla, has a new captain. Erwin Manansala took over Sept. 17 from Capt. Scott Wahl after Wahl’s transfer to operational support.

In his brief introduction to LJSA, Manansala said he’s “looking forward to working with everyone here.”

Manansala previously worked in the Northern Division as a sergeant and lieutenant, he said.

Lifeguard update: San Diego Fire-Rescue Lt. Lonnie Stephens said “things have slowed down a bit” for the lifeguard staff on La Jolla beaches since the end of summer.

“Your lifeguards are really starting to focus on some dedicated training which will enhance their skills for our rescue operation,” Stephens said.

Lifeguard tryouts for seasonal positions will be held Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20-22, at Venture Cove on Mission Bay, he said. To sign up, visit sandiego.gov/bealifeguard .

Board election: Emerson said LJSA is looking for trustees for six available seats in its election in March.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Shores Association next meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, online. To learn more, visit lajollashoresassociation.org .

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

Neighbors concerned about 64-unit apartment complex planned for La Mesa Village

LA MESA, Calif. — A five-story apartment building proposed for Downtown La Mesa is drawing opposition from people who say it wouldn't fit in with the surrounding area. The 64-unit apartment complex would be built on the same property where the historic Randall Lamb building burnt down during the unrest in 2020 following the death of George Floyd and the controversial local arrest of Amaurie Johnson.
LA MESA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City

An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field

San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy