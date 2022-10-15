Merlin Kolb, ‘Captain of Bodega Bay,’ remembered as ‘one heck of a man’

Everyone knew Merlin Kolb as the “Captain of Bodega Bay.”

He would sail the sea dressed in knee-high rubber boots and baggy shorts, smiling proudly as he gathered his catch — a bag of fresh cod, crabs or salmon. Kolb made every trip an adventure for people he took out on Reel Magic, his 34-foot boat, to fish and explore.

It’s one of many things people will miss most about him.

On Sept. 11, the beloved fisherman, who also worked as a well maintenance manager, died in a single-car crash in Winnemucca, Nevada. He was 52.

“The magic of the boat was the name Reel Magic but the real magic was Merlin,” his friend Rick Powers told The Press Democrat. “He was a special person, one heck of a man.”

A Lodi native, Kolb’s dream of becoming a captain and owning his own fishing vessel prompted him to earn his captain’s license. He eventually began operating the boat Miss Anita in 2014 and then Reel Magic a few years later.

He brought the “real magic” to the sea as he held sunset tours, memorials and eco-tours for kids, couples and families aboard his boat. But the trips were more than a fishing trip — they were adventures.

With a passion in his voice, he’d share Bodega Bay’s histories as he and people who boarded sailed along with him.

“He took a business in a struggling industry and made it successful,” said Patty Ginochio, owner of Ginochio's Kitchen in Bodega Bay. “Any of his passengers would say it was the best experience they ever had.”

On the boat, he’d announce with a bright smile, “It’s a beautiful day in Bodegaaaa Bay.”

He invented the “Crabby Dance,” where he encouraged people on his vessel to dance crab-like when the crab pots were being pulled on board. He got kids to do the dance and even the shy adults.

“It wasn’t just a fishing trip,” said Shelly Kolb, his sister. “It was an adventure. He wanted to create a lasting experience for people.”

Fishing was a constant in his life. His father, Les, taught him how to fish at 4 years old, when he was old enough to hold a pole. He’d go out fishing with a toy pole in the street after a big storm in Lodi, his sister said.

After Kolb graduated high school in 1988, he took a summer trip to South Dakota to spend time fishing with his family. At 21, Kolb moved to Alaska to work on a commercial salmon boat, later earning enough ocean hours to secure a U.S. Coast Guard 50-ton Master Captain’s license.

In 2012, he and his wife, Michelle, also known as “Mrs. Beautiful,” moved from Lodi to Bodega Bay for one of his passions: fishing.

Although his fisherman’s hat was his favorite, Kolb wore several hats in life. He once worked as a high school teacher, a race car driver and wrestling coach to name a few.

“He was larger than life,” his wife said. “He was bold and so adventurous.”

Kolb was the kind of person that would share his catch with his neighbors — often arriving in his truck, with his dog Magnus’ head peeking out his window, along with a bag of fresh fish and crab to feast on.

“He’d take his shirt off his back for anyone,” his wife said. “He never turned his back on anyone.”

During the devastating Tubbs Fire in 2017, he was first to lead the charge to get Bodega Bay’s Grange Hall open to help feed, care and house those who evacuated from their homes.

In 2018, the U.S. Coast Guard commended him for saving six passengers and two crew members by beaching their charter boat, Miss Anita, when it began taking on water 2 miles off Bodega Bay’s coast.

“He was a hero to everyone,” Powers said.

On Sept. 22, over 200 people, including childhood friends, crew members, family and clients, honored him at Bodega Bay Church. Every room was overflowing, some even had to attend the service from the parking lot, his sister said.

Kolb, who worked in Nevada for a couple weeks at a time, was driving back to his work site Sept. 11 after dinner with his crew members. While driving, the truck slipped, he “over-corrected” and the truck rolled over several times, his wife said.

“I’ll miss him forever,” she said through tears. “It’s not fair, we needed his angel-ness here on earth, but God needed him up there.”

A GoFundMe page is raising money that will go directly to Michelle Kolb to assist with expenses. It has raised almost $10,000 as of Friday.

Merlin is survived by his wife; his daughters, Jennifer Mccain and Katelyn Corona; his son, Justin Mccain; and five grandchildren, along with his father, Les Kolb; and his brother, Mike Kolb.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.