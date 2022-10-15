Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut
AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
Austin family among 450 homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family is hoping its over-the-top Halloween display can do more good than evil this holiday season. Michelle Kordinak told KVUE that, this year, they have chosen to deck out their home with spooky skeletons as part of "Skeletons for St. Jude," a nationwide fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Journey announced to play the Moody Center in February 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Fans truly can get "Any Way You Want" because Journey will be coming to the Austin Moody Center in February 2023. The band has decided to extend their world tour, which is called their "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023," and will be joined by TOTO.
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
Parking can be challenging for ACL. Here are some solutions
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday starts the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and parking during the fest can be a challenge. There is no parking allowed at Zilker Park and there are signs posted up in nearby neighborhoods that say “No Event Parking.”. "They came...
Prepping your home this fall could save homeowners from expensive winter repairs
AUSTIN, Texas — According to home care experts, fall is one of the most important seasons for home tune-ups to prevent expensive repairs when the colder months start rolling in. Home care experts at Hippo recommend clearing any brush away from your house to prevent any damage to the...
KVUE
P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
KVUE
Sound issues plague start of Red Hot Chili Peppers' ACL Fest Weekend 2 set
AUSTIN, Texas — In 2019, 10 years after leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers to explore solo projects and electronic music, guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band. The Chili Peppers’ first studio album with Frusciante in 16 years, “Unlimited Love,” was released in April of this year.
Brewery near Q2 Stadium serves hordes of Austin FC fans before and after matches
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday's Austin FC game was intense, to say the least. There were people screaming, jumping and shouting. With all the excitement, some may have celebrated a bit harder than they intended. "We are going to celebrate, but I have to try to recover my voice," said...
ACL fans prepare for a possible rainy Sunday of performances
AUSTIN, Texas — Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off Friday with clear skies and good weather. However, the closing of the two-weekend-long festival could see different conditions. As the weekend begins, fans are also looking toward how to prepare for the chance of rain...
KVUE
Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted by Yelp for second year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
'Euphoria' makeup artist shares the key to festival glam
AUSTIN, Texas — HBO’s Emmy award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy, who is credited with sparking a Gen-Z beauty movement with her work on "Euphoria," set up her Euphoria makeup trailer at Pavement thrift shop on Guadalupe Street. In light of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, fans...
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Fortlandia returns to Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center with new designs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's annual Fortlandia exhibit has returned!. The exhibit of secret hideouts opened in the Luci and Ian Family Garden on Oct. 8. This year's exhibit features six forts from Austin-based artists, architect firms and designers. The group of six designers and...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
'People were afraid to come to this area' | East Austin has changed a lot over the years and Tamale House's owner has witnessed the area's growth
AUSTIN, Texas — There's nothing like biting into some delicious tamales, a popular dish across Latin America. KVUE spoke to the owner of Tamale House, a neighborhood spot in East Austin that's been around for decades. However, getting the business to where it is today wasn't an easy task.
KVUE
ACL Fest 2022: Omar Apollo sings bedroom R&B, Mexican corridos at sunset
AUSTIN, Texas — After missing last year’s Austin City Limits Music Festival following a last-minute lineup change, Omar Apollo was there this year to treat fans to a genre-spanning set as the sun went down on Friday. A lot has happened for Apollo since last year. In April,...
Austin Animal Center resuming cat, small dog intakes
AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after restricting animal intakes due to overcrowding, the Austin Animal Center said the issue is improving. As a result, the center said via Facebook it is resuming normal intake operations for cats and small dogs, meaning those 30 pounds or less. Previously, intake had been on hold because the shelter was too full and many pets were living in temporary pop-up crates.
KVUE
Boy George and Culture Club's set cut short at ACL Fest for going over time, but fans got what they came for
AUSTIN, Texas — In the toasty Texas heat, Boy George took to the stage with Culture Club at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in blue plaid pants, a tall hat and a jacket – because, fashion. “Today has a little bit of a gay...
Austin Police Association raises concern over staffing amid busy weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association is raising concerns about officer staffing heading into a busy weekend. With the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Texas Longhorns' home game happening Saturday, union representatives tweeted that the department is at "critical" staffing levels. According to the most recent...
KVUE
