Austin, TX

Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut

AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
Austin family among 450 homes participating in Skeletons for St. Jude

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin family is hoping its over-the-top Halloween display can do more good than evil this holiday season. Michelle Kordinak told KVUE that, this year, they have chosen to deck out their home with spooky skeletons as part of "Skeletons for St. Jude," a nationwide fundraising effort for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Journey announced to play the Moody Center in February 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans truly can get "Any Way You Want" because Journey will be coming to the Austin Moody Center in February 2023. The band has decided to extend their world tour, which is called their "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023," and will be joined by TOTO.
Parking can be challenging for ACL. Here are some solutions

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday starts the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and parking during the fest can be a challenge. There is no parking allowed at Zilker Park and there are signs posted up in nearby neighborhoods that say “No Event Parking.”. "They came...
P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
ACL fans prepare for a possible rainy Sunday of performances

AUSTIN, Texas — Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival kicked off Friday with clear skies and good weather. However, the closing of the two-weekend-long festival could see different conditions. As the weekend begins, fans are also looking toward how to prepare for the chance of rain...
Austin's Driskill Hotel named most haunted by Yelp for second year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinite's looking to take a haunted staycation this Halloween can visit Austin's very own Driskill Hotel. The Driskill Hotel recently ranked No. 1 on Yelp's Top 15 Haunted Hotels in Texas list. The Driskill Hotel is located on the corner of Sixth and Brazos streets. Though...
'Euphoria' makeup artist shares the key to festival glam

AUSTIN, Texas — HBO’s Emmy award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy, who is credited with sparking a Gen-Z beauty movement with her work on "Euphoria," set up her Euphoria makeup trailer at Pavement thrift shop on Guadalupe Street. In light of the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, fans...
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home

AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
Austin Animal Center resuming cat, small dog intakes

AUSTIN, Texas — About a month after restricting animal intakes due to overcrowding, the Austin Animal Center said the issue is improving. As a result, the center said via Facebook it is resuming normal intake operations for cats and small dogs, meaning those 30 pounds or less. Previously, intake had been on hold because the shelter was too full and many pets were living in temporary pop-up crates.
Austin Police Association raises concern over staffing amid busy weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association is raising concerns about officer staffing heading into a busy weekend. With the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Texas Longhorns' home game happening Saturday, union representatives tweeted that the department is at "critical" staffing levels. According to the most recent...
