ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Another teen overdoses at Bernstein High School in Hollywood

A teenager at Bernstein High School in Hollywood is recovering at a local hospital after overdosing Friday afternoon. The overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Wilton Place at about 2 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. That address corresponds to Bernstein High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice

Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA.com

Dirt biker killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run

A dirt-bike rider was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. The biker, a 20-year-old Los Angeles resident, was following a dark-colored sedan on 54th Street at about 3 p.m. when the car “negotiated an unsafe turning movement,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Brush fire contained in Pacific Palisades

A brush fire ignited in Pacific Palisades Sunday night, and the Los Angeles Fire Department attacked the blaze from the ground and air, eventually containing it at about 9:45 p.m. The fire burned in the 15000 block of Corona del Mar in medium-to-heavy brush, the LAFD said in an alert,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Sheriff’s Department seeks shooter in Willowbrook killing

A man in his 20s was fatally shot in Willowbrook early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. The man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, was found around 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot...
WILLOWBROOK, CA
KTLA.com

Didi Hirsch’s Alive Together event raises suicide prevention awareness

Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center is hosting its annual suicide prevention walk/run “Alive Together: Uniting to Prevent Suicide” in Exposition Park on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. SPC Vice President Shari Sinwelski and advocate Sarah Gilman discuss the events importance and mental health resources provided by Didi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

School Spirit Spotlight: Redondo Union High School

Megan Telles was live at Redondo Union High School to kick off our School Spirit Spotlight series. Every Friday, Megan will be at a local high school to highlight the campus’ clubs, teams and students. Today, Megan spotlighted Redondo Union’s 118-year-old history and their undefeated women’s flag football team....
REDONDO BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

SCV Charity Chili Cookoff returns for tenth year

The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili Cookoff asks the Santa Clarita community to come together over chili, drinks, live music and more to support local charities that change each year. This year’s chosen nonprofits are the Baker Family Foundation (BFF) and Kacey Montoya’s Fix’N Fidos. The event allows attendees to taste around 40 different chilis from amateur chefs and vote for their favorite chili. Co-chairs Nicole Stinson and Steve Portaro share some chili samples and discuss the Oct. 29 fundraiser.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside

Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy