Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Another teen overdoses at Bernstein High School in Hollywood
A teenager at Bernstein High School in Hollywood is recovering at a local hospital after overdosing Friday afternoon. The overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Wilton Place at about 2 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. That address corresponds to Bernstein High...
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
KTLA.com
Dirt biker killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run
A dirt-bike rider was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in a hit-and-run in Hyde Park Sunday afternoon. The biker, a 20-year-old Los Angeles resident, was following a dark-colored sedan on 54th Street at about 3 p.m. when the car “negotiated an unsafe turning movement,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Brush fire contained in Pacific Palisades
A brush fire ignited in Pacific Palisades Sunday night, and the Los Angeles Fire Department attacked the blaze from the ground and air, eventually containing it at about 9:45 p.m. The fire burned in the 15000 block of Corona del Mar in medium-to-heavy brush, the LAFD said in an alert,...
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department seeks shooter in Willowbrook killing
A man in his 20s was fatally shot in Willowbrook early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. The man, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, was found around 2 a.m. suffering from gunshot...
KTLA.com
Didi Hirsch’s Alive Together event raises suicide prevention awareness
Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center is hosting its annual suicide prevention walk/run “Alive Together: Uniting to Prevent Suicide” in Exposition Park on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. SPC Vice President Shari Sinwelski and advocate Sarah Gilman discuss the events importance and mental health resources provided by Didi...
KTLA.com
School Spirit Spotlight: Redondo Union High School
Megan Telles was live at Redondo Union High School to kick off our School Spirit Spotlight series. Every Friday, Megan will be at a local high school to highlight the campus’ clubs, teams and students. Today, Megan spotlighted Redondo Union’s 118-year-old history and their undefeated women’s flag football team....
KTLA.com
Bike MS: Lynette Wright’s inspiring journey from the sidelines to the bike ride
Lynette Wright will be riding alongside her husband Dave in this year’s MS Bay to Bay ride. All it took was some hope, love, and support from her family and new technology. Over 35 years ago, the Huntington Beach resident was diagnosed with MS. She thought she would never ride a bike again.
KTLA.com
SCV Charity Chili Cookoff returns for tenth year
The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili Cookoff asks the Santa Clarita community to come together over chili, drinks, live music and more to support local charities that change each year. This year’s chosen nonprofits are the Baker Family Foundation (BFF) and Kacey Montoya’s Fix’N Fidos. The event allows attendees to taste around 40 different chilis from amateur chefs and vote for their favorite chili. Co-chairs Nicole Stinson and Steve Portaro share some chili samples and discuss the Oct. 29 fundraiser.
KTLA.com
Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside
Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s...
KTLA.com
2nd Pasadena man facing attempted murder charge in shooting near Ontario youth football game: Police
A 25-year-old Pasadena man is the second person to be arrested in a shooting near a youth football game in Ontario earlier this month. Everett Johnson was arrested Friday in Covina, two days after the arrest of 37-year-old Lawrence Langston, also of Pasadena, police said in a press release. The...
KTLA.com
Driver dead, passenger injured after car collides with tree in Montebello
A man died and his passenger was seriously injured after the driver lost control of his car and struck a tree in Montebello Sunday evening. The crash at Olympic Boulevard and Taylor Avenue was reported at about 7:40 p.m., according to the Montebello Police Department. After losing control and hitting...
Comments / 0