The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili Cookoff asks the Santa Clarita community to come together over chili, drinks, live music and more to support local charities that change each year. This year’s chosen nonprofits are the Baker Family Foundation (BFF) and Kacey Montoya’s Fix’N Fidos. The event allows attendees to taste around 40 different chilis from amateur chefs and vote for their favorite chili. Co-chairs Nicole Stinson and Steve Portaro share some chili samples and discuss the Oct. 29 fundraiser.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO