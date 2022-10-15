ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
BOSTON, MA
FanNation Fastball

WATCH: Oscar Gonzalez Walks Off Yankees to Give Guardians 2-1 ALDS Lead

Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez once again came through in the clutch Saturday night, giving the Guardians his third game-winning hit of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, as the Guardians topped the New York Yankees 6-5 in game three of the American League Division Series. The Guardians now lead the Yankees 2-1 in the ALDS and can clinch a trip to the American League Championship Series with a win in Cleveland Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

The Atlanta Braves will try to stay alive as they face an elimination game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4. The defending champions could fall, and you need to see our MLB odds series for a Braves-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick. The Phillies defeated the Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division […] The post NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker explained his decision to remove Charlie Morton from NLDS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter. “Talked to him down there, we did X-Rays, there wasn’t anything structural,” Snitker said. “He wanted to try it. I just put the eye test to it and I […] The post Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster

Disaster struck the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB postseason, as they got eliminated by the San Diego Padres in just four games in the National League Division Series. However, the early playoff exit is not expected to cost Dodgers manager Dave Roberts his job, according to an unnamed source of Jack Harris of The […] The post Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I was surprised’: Luis Severino puts Aaron Boone on notice over Yankees brain fart vs. Guardians

The New York Yankees had the ALDS Game 3 win in their sights as they entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead. Instead of using their tried and tested closer Clay Holmes to shut the door, manager Aaron Boone decided to go a different direction. It backfired. Wandy Peralta, who got the last four […] The post ‘I was surprised’: Luis Severino puts Aaron Boone on notice over Yankees brain fart vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians

MLB Twitter reacted to Aaron Judge’s brutal performance at the plate for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is currently 0-4 with 4 strikeouts. However, there is still time for redemption as the game is still in-progress as of this story’s publication. Twitter had no shortage of reactions […] The post MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians

Things could not have gone much worse for the New York Yankees on Saturday night as they saw what should have been a win against the Cleveland Guardians evaporate right before their eyes. To say that Yankees fans were disappointed after the loss would be a major, major understatement. After going down 2-0 in the […] The post Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy