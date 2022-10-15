Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole reacts to Guardians’ Josh Naylor’s baby-rocking, F-bomb diss
CLEVELAND — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole claims he didn’t know until after his season-saving start Sunday night that Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor taunted him unmercifully running the bases after a fourth-inning leadoff homer that pulled Cleveland to within a run. Cole said he didn’t know until after...
Dansby Swanson’s emotional reaction after Braves’ NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves were shocked in the MLB Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies. Star shortstop Dansby Swanson shared his honest reaction following Atlanta’s NLDS loss, per Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter. “We just didn’t get things done when it mattered,” Swanson said. “It breaks my heart.”
Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in an unexpected situation heading into Game 4 of their NLDS series against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have raced out to a 2-1 lead in the series, and they can send the Dodgers home for the offseason if they manage to win Game 4, which will take […] The post Freddie Freeman’s blunt message to Dodgers with season on the line vs. Padres in NLDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
Guardians manager Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
WATCH: Oscar Gonzalez Walks Off Yankees to Give Guardians 2-1 ALDS Lead
Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Oscar Gonzalez once again came through in the clutch Saturday night, giving the Guardians his third game-winning hit of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, as the Guardians topped the New York Yankees 6-5 in game three of the American League Division Series. The Guardians now lead the Yankees 2-1 in the ALDS and can clinch a trip to the American League Championship Series with a win in Cleveland Sunday.
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
The Atlanta Braves will try to stay alive as they face an elimination game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4. The defending champions could fall, and you need to see our MLB odds series for a Braves-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick. The Phillies defeated the Braves 9-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division […] The post NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker explained his decision to remove Charlie Morton from NLDS Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, per Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter. “Talked to him down there, we did X-Rays, there wasn’t anything structural,” Snitker said. “He wanted to try it. I just put the eye test to it and I […] The post Brian Snitker explains decision to remove Charlie Morton from Braves NLDS Game 4 vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster
Disaster struck the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB postseason, as they got eliminated by the San Diego Padres in just four games in the National League Division Series. However, the early playoff exit is not expected to cost Dodgers manager Dave Roberts his job, according to an unnamed source of Jack Harris of The […] The post Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Francona’s inspiring Guardians message ahead of crucial Game 5 vs Yankees
Terry Francona’s Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 4 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees. As a result, they will be forced to travel back to New York for a win or go home Game 5 affair in the Bronx. While some people may feel upset about having to play on the road, Francona explained why he is “excited” to play in New York, per Bally Sports Cleveland.
‘October baseball can be brutal’: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Dodgers vocal after NLDS demise
The Los Angeles Dodgers looked like the most October-ready team in baseball for most of the year. But it was all gone in an instant after one bad inning doomed them in Game 4 of the NLDS. After their 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers players could...
‘I was surprised’: Luis Severino puts Aaron Boone on notice over Yankees brain fart vs. Guardians
The New York Yankees had the ALDS Game 3 win in their sights as they entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead. Instead of using their tried and tested closer Clay Holmes to shut the door, manager Aaron Boone decided to go a different direction. It backfired. Wandy Peralta, who got the last four […] The post ‘I was surprised’: Luis Severino puts Aaron Boone on notice over Yankees brain fart vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians
MLB Twitter reacted to Aaron Judge’s brutal performance at the plate for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Aaron Judge is currently 0-4 with 4 strikeouts. However, there is still time for redemption as the game is still in-progress as of this story’s publication. Twitter had no shortage of reactions […] The post MLB Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge booed by Yankees fans after 4th strikeout vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians
Things could not have gone much worse for the New York Yankees on Saturday night as they saw what should have been a win against the Cleveland Guardians evaporate right before their eyes. To say that Yankees fans were disappointed after the loss would be a major, major understatement. After going down 2-0 in the […] The post Yankees Twitter in absolute shambles after choke job in Game 3 vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
