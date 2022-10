William H. “Bill” Johns, 94, Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9:54 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at his home. Bill was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Monroe City, Mo., to Lester W. Johns and Bessie Kaden Johns. He was married to Patricia Hollyman on Feb. 18, 1951 at the First Baptist Church in Palmyra. She preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2010.

