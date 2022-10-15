Read full article on original website
WFAA
'Dead to me': Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said 'Fly Eagles Fly' on national television and Dallas fans did not like that
PHILADELPHIA — Jason Garrett, how could you?. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach garnered a lot of attention on social media Sunday night -- but not in a good way. Prior to the Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, Garrett, along with other analysts, made their picks for the game.
Why Would Dallas Cowboys Trade Away Dak Prescott Backup Cooper Rush?
As part of the game, Cowboys Nation gets to "play GM,'' and that is happening now as it regards the future of Cooper Rush.
Cowboys News: Lamb questionable, Dak due date, Moore & Quinn get odds for Panthers job
All eyes were on the Friday practice report as the Cowboys prepare to travel to Philadelphia for the biggest game yet of this young season. While Dak Prescott is not expected to play, he technically still has a shot (even if it exists only as a gambit to keep the Eagles on their toes). Jason Peters looks like he’ll line up against his old teammates, and CeeDee Lamb was a late add with a hip issue, though this has happened before without him missing time.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'feels pretty strongly' Dak Prescott will start vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys will be getting their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, back soon. It just likely won’t be this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nick Sirianni trolled Cowboys with classic line
The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival. Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ Russell Wilson may be in trouble during MNF vs. Chargers
You would think a team like the Denver Broncos who are dealing with a ton of injuries, would use this long Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football break to get healthy. Well, you would be wrong if you thought that. While, yes, some players are healthier, it still almost...
Tony Romo on Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush & Cowboys at Eagles: EXCLUSIVE Video Visit
"Cooper Rush is a good quarterback,'' Tony Romo tells us. "We know what Dak Prescott is - an incredible quarterback.'' The CBS analyst joins CowboysSI.com for a Cowboys and Eagles preview.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux set Lamar Jackson sack as goal for 2022, took advantage of opportunity vs Ravens
New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux may have helped the team secure a victory over the Baltimore Ravens but he accomplished one goal he set for himself.
Troy Aikman Addresses The Cowboys' Potential Quarterback Controversy
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are set to face the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles this weekend on Sunday Night Football. While the winner of this early-season NFC East battle will gain the inside track to the divisional crown, the Dallas Cowboys will also receive critical insight on who their starting ...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
