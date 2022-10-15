Read full article on original website
captimes.com
State Debate: Honoring Harry Truman, Republican voting for Evers, Barnes, Madison mayor called a 'tool'
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr hails the installation of a statue honoring the late President Harry Truman as an overdue tribute. The Truman statue in the U.S. Capitol rotunda replaces one of Thomas Hart Benton, one of two representing Missouri. No president in such a short period of time made more consequential decisions, Cyr quotes Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt.
captimes.com
Letter | Keep Evers as governor
Dear Editor: When Tim Michels started his campaign he told us he was a self-made man. Michels Corp. construction company was founded two years before Michels was born. He said he was going to turn Madison upside down. This was about the time Madison was named one of the top cities to live in for the second time in two years.
fox47.com
Wisconsin Poor People's Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Barack Obama to Milwaukee, Democrats campaign Oct. 29
MILWAUKEE - Former President Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 29 to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats. The election is Nov. 8. According to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Obama will campaign for Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul – all of whom are on the ballot.
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
NBC News
How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization
WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
Eight checks the state of Wisconsin uses to deter and catch voter fraud
Even though voter fraud is rare, in Wisconsin and nationally, many checks exist to prevent and catch it here, whether it be accidental or intentional. In the 2020 election, approximately 0.003% of the nearly 3.3 million ballots cast in Wisconsin were submitted illegally by felons not yet eligible to vote because they hadn’t completed their full sentences, according to the Associated Press. That’s the most common type of prohibited voting in Wisconsin, experts say. That number is also about the same amount of illegal votes cast by felons in the 2016 election, the AP noted. Former President Donald Trump won that election by about 23,000 votes.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Governor Evers has Delivered for Small Businesses in Wisconsin
Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy, and in communities across the state, small businesses ranging from flower shops to local bars and restaurants are benefiting from Governor Evers’ common sense leadership. With Governor Evers’ support, small business owners have the tools and opportunities to succeed.
What Polls Say About Evers vs. Michels Ahead of Wisconsin Governor Debate
Polling in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race shows Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and GOP challenger Tim Michels locked in a competitive contest.
captimes.com
Opinion | Democrats support public safety
I support public safety. Gov. Tony Evers supports public safety. Democrats support public safety. We know how important it is for an individual to feel safe in their home, at their place of employment and in their community. We recognize that if we want strong, safe and prosperous communities we...
captimes.com
State Debate: Ron Johnson shouldn't be our U.S. senator, declare USA Today/Wisconsin papers
Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
captimes.com
State Debate: We had duty to stand up against Ron Johnson, Journal Sentinel columnist insists
The Milwaukee Journal's David Haynes uses a column to explain the state's Gannett newspapers editorial earlier this week to proclaim that Ron Johnson is no longer fit to be a U.S. senator. Given the stakes in the midterm elections, he argues, the editorial board has a duty to stand up against Johnson's re-election.
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
The Marquette Law School survey has Johnson racking up support of 52 percent of likely voters compared with Barnes’ 46 percent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Race for Wisconsin governor: Candidates weigh in on crime concerns
MILWAUKEE - Seventy-nine percent of likely voters in Milwaukee say they are very concerned about crime. The latest Marquette Law School Poll also found 57% percent of the city's voters say they are worried about their safety. So what are the candidates for Wisconsin governor proposing to keep you safe?
empowerwisconsin.org
More Dem operatives involved in Milwaukee’s ‘nonpartisan’ GOTV scheme
MADISON — We now know who the mysterious “G.” is in Milwaukee’s get-out-the-vote scandal. “Hi Mayor, talked to G. about our desire to continue with the coalition but with community orgs receiving the funding. It was not well-received by the Center for Secure and Modern Elections (CSME),” Woodall-Vogg wrote in a June 17 text to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
WISN
Some Waukesha County voters confused by ballot questions
Some Waukesha County voters say they're confused by a couple of ballot questions they'll be voting on this November. Renee Mielke of Waukesha believes that when voters see the wording of two referendum questions on their ballot, "They're going to have questions about it. It's not clear, no. It's hard to understand."
wpr.org
League of Women Voters suing to prevent absentee ballots with incomplete witness addresses from being rejected
A lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin League of Women Votes seeks to allow clerks to accept absentee ballot envelopes with incomplete witness address information. The suit and a request for a temporary injunction comes a month after a Waukesha County judge ruled clerks cannot correct incomplete witness addresses. The League...
wnanews.com
Milwaukee newspaper executive Beverly Klein dies at 95
Beverly Klein, who had a 32-year career with The (Milwaukee) Journal Company, died on Sept. 29, at the age of 95. Born on July 16, 1927, in Wisconsin, to Frank and Evelyn Bolger, Klein began her advertising career as a part-time classified ad taker in 1961. She retired in 1993 as senior vice president of marketing, after rising through the ranks at a time when it was rare for women to have careers at all, let alone be executives, writes Genevieve Redsten of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a...
