Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
MLB playoffs: Phillies reach NLCS, Astros gain ALCS and Guardians get edge on Yankees
Philadelphia routed Atlanta to reach the NLCS, while Houston won 1-0 in 18 innings at Seattle to clinch an ALCS spot. Cleveland rallied for a 2-1 ALDS lead.
Yardbarker
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Homers After Missed Call By Home Plate Umpire
Giancarlo Stanton threw his hands up at home plate and the Yankee Stadium crowd groaned. Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak had called a 3-1 cutter from Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber a strike, a pitch that crossed home plate inches below the zone. In retrospect, Bieber probably wishes Rehak had called...
MLB・
KING-5
Astros have now played in two of the four longest MLB postseason games
SEATTLE — The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners played their way into the record books Saturday, matching the longest postseason game in MLB history. They played 18 innings in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, with the Astros winning, 1-0, on a Jeremy Peña home run in the top of the frame.
Mariners legend Felix Hernandez throws out first pitch ahead of pivotal ALDS Game 3 vs. Astros
Seattle Mariners former ace and Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez threw out the first pitch for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Houston Astros. Unfortunately for Hernandez, the Mariners never made it to the MLB Playoffs during his time on the ball club. Seattle’s 2022 postseason appearance snapped a 20-year postseason drought for the Mariners organization.
MLB Scores: Yankees stay alive and send ALDS series to Game 5
Bookmark this page throughout the season for updates on live games. In addition, you can learn about the highest-scoring games
MLB・
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
CBS Sports
Mariners vs. Astros score: Live updates as George Kirby, Lance McCullers Jr. trade scoreless frames
What were you doing October 18, 2001? That was the last time we saw a Major League Baseball playoff game in Seattle. Until October 15, 2022, that is. After four straight road playoff games in their first postseason since Ichiro's rookie year, the Mariners finally get to play at home again Saturday, hosting Game 3 in their ALDS matchup against Houston. The Astros hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS after two comeback wins.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/17/22
Before the Division Series kicked off, you would’ve had a hard time getting anyone to guess if any of the favorites were truly under threat of getting upset. Fast forward a week, and the Dodgers and Braves are done for the year with the Yankees facing a do-or-die Game 5. Even the Astros, who wound up sweeping Seattle, played a razor-thin line between winning and losing in all three of their games — this has been a truly wild round of the postseason. There’s just one game left to decide the LCS matchups, and the Yankees will find out tonight if they’re the last one in.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees announce ALDS Game 3 lineup
It may feel like Game 2 just ended, but we’re on the precipice of a crucial Game 3 in Cleveland. The Yankees unveiled the starting nine that will take the field in support of starter Luis Severino, with a few changes from the first couple games. With Aaron Judge...
Where do the Mets go from here? Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler debrief on 2022 season
Mets manager Buck Showalter's calendar in his office has already turned toward February.
