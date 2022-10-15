Before the Division Series kicked off, you would’ve had a hard time getting anyone to guess if any of the favorites were truly under threat of getting upset. Fast forward a week, and the Dodgers and Braves are done for the year with the Yankees facing a do-or-die Game 5. Even the Astros, who wound up sweeping Seattle, played a razor-thin line between winning and losing in all three of their games — this has been a truly wild round of the postseason. There’s just one game left to decide the LCS matchups, and the Yankees will find out tonight if they’re the last one in.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO