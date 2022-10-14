ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Upworthy Weekly podcast: Sleep talkers, horror therapy, Shatner’s space depression

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jsd1j_0iZfYryw00

What are Alison and Tod talking about this week? People are sharing the funniest things their partners have said in their sleep. Therapists say that horror films can help with anxiety and William Shatner reveals the depressing thing that happens when you go to space.

Plus, a simple explanation for ADHD and Tod is a liar.

Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher , or iHeart Radio .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dove Cameron’s Queer Anthem ‘Boyfriend’ Poised for Grammy Love: ‘Mind-Blowing,’ Says Singer

When Dove Cameron sat down to write “Boyfriend,” the 26-year-old singer-actor thought no one would ever hear it. “It was my first foray into trying to write for myself,” Cameron tells Variety. “I was like, ‘I just want to write a song that I know no one’s gonna hear, just for me as an experiment.’” Then Cameron teased the demo on TikTok, and it went viral. Released on Feb. 11, “Boyfriend” quickly became a queer anthem, with its bold chorus proclaiming: “I could be a better boyfriend than him/ I could do the shit that he never did.” The track came to dominate mainstream formats as well, reaching No....
MUSIC
Upworthy

Upworthy

124K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy