San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA

ucsd.edu

Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments

UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Parents Say District Should've Disciplined Teacher Who Displayed Photo of Hitler Among World Leaders

Parents and community activists spent Thursday evening protesting a North County school board’s reaction to a picture of Hitler in one of its seventh-grade classrooms. A 12-year-old student’s complaint about Adolph Hitler's picture displayed among other historical figures including Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy at Carmel Valley Middle School.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat

A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
OCEANSIDE, CA

OCEANSIDE, CA

