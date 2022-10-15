Read full article on original website
2 San Diego County schools see over 1,000 students call out sick this week
Hundreds of students in the Poway Unified School District are sick with flu-like symptoms.
Hundreds of students at a San Diego high school call out amid flu outbreak
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the flu season is off to an early start, with a rash of flu-like cases reported in Texas, parts of the southeast, New York City and Washington, D.C. One San Diego high school seemingly has a flu outbreak, causing 1,400 students to be absent.
Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments
UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
Parents Say District Should've Disciplined Teacher Who Displayed Photo of Hitler Among World Leaders
Parents and community activists spent Thursday evening protesting a North County school board’s reaction to a picture of Hitler in one of its seventh-grade classrooms. A 12-year-old student’s complaint about Adolph Hitler's picture displayed among other historical figures including Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy at Carmel Valley Middle School.
BREAKING: Organic Chemistry Lecturer Caught Saying Racist Remarks Against Latino Community
Earlier today, a student posted a video of of UC San Diego Organic Chemistry Lecturer Robert Ternansky uttering bigoted sentiments toward what appeared to be Latino workers or students. Ternansky is a lecturer in the chemistry department, where he currently teaches Chemistry 41A and 143C. In the video, which is...
State health officials now involved in outbreak at local schools
The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency says it is now working with the state health department to respond to outbreaks of flu-like symptoms at Patrick Henry and Del Mar high schools this week. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county's deputy public health officer, said about 40% percent of...
Lockdown Lifted at 3 Oceanside Schools After Unfounded Threat
A trio of schools in North County San Diego were placed on brief lockdown Friday following a threat that was believed to be unfounded, Oceanside police said. A threat was called into Jefferson Middle School at about 11:15 a.m., according to Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza, prompting law enforcement to conduct a room-by-room sweep of the school.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
San Diego County's First Latina Police Chief Hopes to Inspire Next Generation of Officers
For Magda Fernandez, diversity is at the forefront of serving and protecting her community. ‘“It’s important for me that I represent my culture and inspire fellow Hispanics to achieve their goals,” said Fernandez. Fernandez is the first Latina police chief in the county and only the second...
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
East County PAC Agrees to Quit Sending Mailers Decried by Dems as Misleading
Local Democrats have been denouncing campaign mailers that depict Republican-endorsed candidates as Democratic-backed progressives in Carlsbad, La Mesa and elsewhere. Now the political action committee under fire — amid threat of a lawsuit — has agreed to cease and desist. “Representatives of Citizens for a Better East County...
San Diego OKs long-awaited cannabis equity program to help people of color enter industry
SAN DIEGO — People of color with previous drug convictions will get help entering San Diego’s growing cannabis industry under a new equity program the City Council unanimously approved Tuesday. Those eligible to participate could get start-up loans, fee waivers, help finding business sites and other assistance. Money...
La Jolla planning group considers not seeking city of San Diego recognition in light of reforms
Two former Community Planning Association trustees argue that disadvantages of the new policy 'far outweigh the advantages of city recognition.'
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
