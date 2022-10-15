ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Daily Aztec

SDSU film and television studio to be built in Chula Vista

San Diego State University has recently announced its plans on building a state-of-the-art film studio in Chula Vista, as an extension of the film and television department. Within the past few months, the Television, Film and New Media Studios (TFNMS) and the Cinematic Arts Academic Center & Library project went from an idea being tossed around to a bona fide project with a fund of $89 million and a proposed size of 168,000 square feet.
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Operation Dress Code Kicked Off Oct. 6

Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas kicked off the annual clothing drive for Operation Dress Code with a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.\. At the conference, Mayor Gloria stated, “It’s important, it’s powerful, it sends a good message. It helps you open the door, get you that job, get you that income and that paycheck to support yourself and your family. It’s a pathway to opportunity and it starts here with Operation Dress Code.”
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
CBS 8

Weekend Watch October 14-16 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park. Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre. Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Buy tickets on their website. Walk4ALZ. Saturday, October 15...
thestarnews.com

Family aid application period open

This week the Chula Vista Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, announced that it is accepting grant applications for up to $50,000 in funding to programs that address the needs of children and families. In the 2023 cycle, CVCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project proposals...
