Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas kicked off the annual clothing drive for Operation Dress Code with a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.\. At the conference, Mayor Gloria stated, “It’s important, it’s powerful, it sends a good message. It helps you open the door, get you that job, get you that income and that paycheck to support yourself and your family. It’s a pathway to opportunity and it starts here with Operation Dress Code.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO