Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST /915 PM PDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has diminished. However, some minor flooding is likely ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch Estates, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 133 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Desert Center, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 92 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River; Superior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 08:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County; Superior; Tonto Basin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 14:50:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lares, San Sebastian, Hatillo, Utuado, Adjuntas and Isabela Municipalities through 315 PM AST At 150 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lares, moving slowly. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include San Sebastian, Lares and Juncal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 530 AM MST At 440 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Queen Valley, or 8 miles southwest of Superior, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 223. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Chippewa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of western Chippewa County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 01:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-17 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED FOR PORTIONS OF SE ALASKA FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A hurricane force low pressure system will move into the SW Gulf of Alaska Tuesday. This low will weaken as it moves towards Cape Suckling Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will bring another round of moderate to heavy rainfall with totals of 1 to 4 inches for the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle Tuesday through Thursday. In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will impact the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday as the low moves into the Yukon. Areas further away from the low will also experience strong winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible for most of the panhandle. This situation will be closely monitored and updates will be sent as conditions change and more information becomes available.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .The forecast point near Cocoa is within Minor Flood stage and is forecast to very slowly decline while remaining in Minor Flood stage through the end of this week. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Moderate to Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Road flooding in the Stratford Drive area of Cocoa. Flooding of streets and approaching low lying structures in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Monday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.4 Mon 9 am 16.3 16.2 16.1 16.0 15.9
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Crawford, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crawford; Southern Erie FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 07:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Webb, La Salle and northwestern McMullen Counties through 900 AM CDT At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Los Angeles, or 11 miles east of Cotulla, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cotulla, Cross, Zella, Fowlerton, Fort Ewell Site, Los Angeles and Artesia Wells. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 08:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed well above freezing.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, and 105. * WIND..Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Peak wind gusts will be in the afternoon. * HUMIDITY... 20 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS... No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
