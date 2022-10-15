Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River; Superior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 14:50:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lares, San Sebastian, Hatillo, Utuado, Adjuntas and Isabela Municipalities through 315 PM AST At 150 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lares, moving slowly. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include San Sebastian, Lares and Juncal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following county, Imperial. * WHEN...Until 145 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PDT, the public reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro and the New River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST /915 PM PDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has diminished. However, some minor flooding is likely ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch Estates, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
The Weather Channel
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Chippewa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of western Chippewa County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood watches and warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis .Developing low pressure from the south will bring another deep tropical moisture stream over the region from the Gulf of Mexico and sub-tropical Atlantic Ocean Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. This will bring the potential of heavy rainfall over the watch area with flooding most likely over areas that received heavy rainfall late last week. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Far Northern Maine, Northeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of small rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations especially over areas that received heavy rainfall late last week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Potential heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with locally upwards of 3 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Washington, Southeast St. Tammany, Northern St. Tammany and Southwestern St. Tammany Parishes. In Mississippi, Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...The Dense Fog Advisory has now expired. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Sharp by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Sharp THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN INDEPENDENCE NORTHEASTERN JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHEASTERN SHARP COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 13:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES At 133 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Desert Center, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 92 and 103. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: George; Stone FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern La Porte LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 01:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-17 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED FOR PORTIONS OF SE ALASKA FOR THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A hurricane force low pressure system will move into the SW Gulf of Alaska Tuesday. This low will weaken as it moves towards Cape Suckling Tuesday night into Wednesday. This system will bring another round of moderate to heavy rainfall with totals of 1 to 4 inches for the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle Tuesday through Thursday. In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will impact the northeast gulf coast and northern panhandle with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday as the low moves into the Yukon. Areas further away from the low will also experience strong winds with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph possible for most of the panhandle. This situation will be closely monitored and updates will be sent as conditions change and more information becomes available.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following area, Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Greene, Perry, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Greene; Perry; Wayne FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1215 PM EDT/1115 AM CDT/ At 1128 AM EDT/1028 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port St. Joe, moving southeast at 25 mph. At 1121 AM EDT/1021AM CDT, the Gulf County EOC reported a wind gust of 39 mph. A weather spotter also reported dime size hail in Port St Joe at 1124 AM EDT/1024 AM CDT. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include St George Island, Eastpoint, Port St. Joe, Apalachicola, Franklin, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Green Point, Milltown, Bay City, Apalachicola Airport and Simmons Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0