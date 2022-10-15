Troup County daughter charged after her dogs kill her 80-year-old mother

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) -A Troup County woman has been charged with Felony Involuntary Manslaughter after investigators say her three pitbulls attacked and killed her elderly mother.

On October 7th at 7:45 PM, Troup County 911 received a call from a resident on Terrace Drive stating an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.

“Once deputies arrived on the scene and entered the home, they made contact with an elderly female laying on the floor suffering from visible wounds. The deputy also encountered three large dogs in the home and had to deploy O/C spray in the direction of the dogs at which time they exited the home through a “doggie door” to the back yard,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Emergency aid was rendered to the female identified as 80-year-old Rosetta Gesselman who was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

“The Troup County Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and the capture of the dogs which were one female pit bull mix and two male pit bull / great mastiff mixes. One of the dogs was captured and later euthanized and the other two had to be put down by first responders on the scene due to their aggressiveness,” said Sgt. Smith.

Through a joint investigation, the Troup County Marshal’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division determined the dog’s owner, Tongia Gesselman, who is the daughter of the victim, knew the dogs had previously killed family pets and had also bitten someone which required a hospital visit.

“These incidents were never reported by Tongia and at the time of this incident, Tongia was not home,” said Sgt. Smith.

Gesselman, 48, is charged with Reckless Conduct and Felony Involuntary Manslaughter.

