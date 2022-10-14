ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 p.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
WILSON, TX
fox34.com

Levelland in mourning after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday morning a call about a deceased dog in the roadway brought Levelland Animal Control to Highway 385. Officers Crystal Goforth and her partner Jonathan Corder parked facing north on the shoulder. As they were working, a pickup struck their vehicle from behind. The crash killed officer Goforth and critically injured officer Corder. Doctors treated and released the other driver.
LEVELLAND, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Man Is Arrested for Recording Boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th, 2022, a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The boy told authorities that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and pointed in his direction. KAMC News reported that he took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Levelland animal control officer dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Five people are dead and two others injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police say the teenage gunman opened fired along a walking trail before being arrested. Details here: Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting. Cruz gets...
LEVELLAND, TX
FMX 94.5

Two Grocery Store Chains Have Announced They Will Merge by 2024

Two popular grocery chains have announced that they will be merging. Kroger and Albertson's, which is the parent company to United Supermarkets, have announced that they will be merging together. According to Kroger's website they will be acquiring all of the outstanding shares of the Albertson's Companies with each share of the company totaling $34.10 a share. It is also stated that Albertson Companies will pay a special cash dividend of up to $4 billion to its current shareholders and will reduce their shares of $34.10 to $6.85 per share which is expected to be paid on November 7.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy