Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Pa. election 2022: Where Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
HARRISBURG — As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout that record and criticize...
Why Pennsylvania doctors are rallying against Mehemt Oz’s Senate bid
Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the Nov. 8 election, including how to vote, find your polling place, understand mail ballots, and more
Pennsylvania Election Day in 2022 is Nov. 8. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know before you vote. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will...
wdiy.org
Where Do Pennsylvania’s Candidates for Governor Stand on Improving Infrastructure
Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and sewer systems are aging poorly. Here’s how gubernatorial candidates — Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano — plan on fixing it. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more. (Original air-date: 10/13/22)
Pennsylvania Encourages Use Of Addiction Treatment Platform
Substance abuse is an issue that plagues many Pennsylvanians, however, a recent program might be the answer that people have been looking for. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Open enrollment for 2022 licensed substance use disorder (SUD) is now underway. Treatment providers in the commonwealth are asked to submit information to be included in ATLAS, the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform.
$800,000 In Grant Funding Available In Support of Pennsylvania Veterans
$800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to providing family-sustaining jobs to Pennsylvania veterans. Pennsylvania State| $800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The grants, through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), are meant to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
DEP fines Shell $670K for erosion, spills during Falcon pipeline construction
Pipeline will feed Beaver County ethane cracker; company failed to report several spills. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is fining Shell and a subcontractor it hired $670,000 for violations along a Western Pennsylvania pipeline that will feed its brand-new ethane cracker. Shell built the Falcon pipeline to carry ethane,...
Centre Daily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.
NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Pennsylvania is gearing up to grant millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure money to add electric vehicle charging stations around the state, and officials are urging those interested in applying to start preparing now. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging across...
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
Pa. plan for electric vehicle supercharger stations becoming reality
Davie Huddleston wasn’t looking for an electric vehicle. He loves his gas-powered Nissan Murano convertible. But his two daughters kept insisting, and he finally bought one. “They should sell electric vehicles,” he said of his daughters. “It was constant. And they had a point for my every objection. But it was good. I got it in December, right before gas prices went up so much.”
Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pennsylvania’s governor’s race
In response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, Pennsylvania abortion providers are retooling their services to offer medication abortions and telehealth. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator. The...
Pennsylvania Senate Race remains statistical tie between Fetterman, Oz in new poll
The Pennsylvania Senate race remains a statistical tie between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, according to a new Trafalgar Group poll.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0