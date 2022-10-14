ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28

A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the Nov. 8 election, including how to vote, find your polling place, understand mail ballots, and more

Pennsylvania Election Day in 2022 is Nov. 8. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know before you vote. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will...
Pennsylvania Encourages Use Of Addiction Treatment Platform

Substance abuse is an issue that plagues many Pennsylvanians, however, a recent program might be the answer that people have been looking for. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Open enrollment for 2022 licensed substance use disorder (SUD) is now underway. Treatment providers in the commonwealth are asked to submit information to be included in ATLAS, the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform.
$800,000 In Grant Funding Available In Support of Pennsylvania Veterans

$800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to providing family-sustaining jobs to Pennsylvania veterans. Pennsylvania State| $800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The grants, through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), are meant to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Pa. plan for electric vehicle supercharger stations becoming reality

Davie Huddleston wasn’t looking for an electric vehicle. He loves his gas-powered Nissan Murano convertible. But his two daughters kept insisting, and he finally bought one. “They should sell electric vehicles,” he said of his daughters. “It was constant. And they had a point for my every objection. But it was good. I got it in December, right before gas prices went up so much.”
Abortion providers focus on expanding telehealth, medication access as they await outcome of Pennsylvania’s governor’s race

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, Pennsylvania abortion providers are retooling their services to offer medication abortions and telehealth. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania

Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator. The...
