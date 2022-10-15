ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destination Dakota: Fun facts about Autumn

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Did you know that people who are born in Autumn actually live longer? According to the Journal of Aging Research, one study found that babies who are born in the autumn months are more likely to live to the age of 100 rather than those who are born during the rest of the year. 30% of U.S. centenarians born during 1880-1895 were born in Autumn months.


Though, the people born in Autumn might live longer, the days get shorter. Fall is a time for harvest for many farmers, and the full moon in September and October are the brightest moons. The full moon is called “The Harvest Moon,” because farmers would use the moonlight to help harvest crops late at night.


In Greek mythology, Fall started when Persephone was abducted by Hades, so she could be the Queen of the Underworld. Persephone’s mother, Demeter, who was the goddess of the harvest, was so upset that her daughter was taken, so she caused all of the crops on Earth to die until her daughter was allowed to return, which was in the Springtime.


Many of us have Fall rituals, one being bobbing for apples. An interesting fact about bobbing apples is that it was once a British Courting ritual. Males were assigned an apple, and the females would bob for them. The woman would try to get the apple from the man that she wanted. If she snagged the apple with her teeth, it meant they were destined to be together.

Speaking of love, did you know people are more likely to fall in love in the Fall?
Research shows that as temperatures get colder, it makes people want to get closer to others, and people then start to desire relationships, so that they aren’t alone in the colder months.
Maybe that’s why they call it “Falling” in love.

